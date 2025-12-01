I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Third star set to be eliminated from ITV series
Eddie Kadi was second to be voted off ITV series after camp controversy saw Ruby Wax overtake Shona McGarty as camp leader
The eliminations are set to continue on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! , with two stars now booted out of the jungle.
Comedian Eddie Kadi became the second star to be voted off the reality show on Sunday (30 November), two days after sports presenter Alex Scott was eliminated.
The latest episode also saw tensions rise in the camp, with Ruby Wax voted into the position of camp leader after a contraband scandal saw Shona McGarty step down from the role.
Wax’s new status ruffled feathers almost immediately, however, with both Vogue Williams and Kelly Brook speculating that the power had “gone to her head”. Soon after, Aitch and AngryGinge both teased mutiny, declaring that they wanted an end to what they considered “embarrassing” rituals and widespread chores.
Lisa Riley also won stars in a challenge that saw her tunnel through a mine slathered in fish guts and crawling with rats and spiders, while a second challenge resulted in Jack Osbourne becoming the only campmate unable to receive a letter from home.
I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITVX.
Who will be voted off tonight?
Kelly and Vogue have each survived the bottom two – so the good money would be on both of them being there tonight.
However, Kelly was in the bottom two when six other campmates were immune from the vote, so we could see another contestant make their way in there tonight alongside Vogue.
Looking at the odds, it could be that the rather quiet Martin Kemp could find himself in danger.
Eddie's finest hour
I’ll remember Eddie Kadi for his enthusiasm – even in the face of challenging Bushtucker trials.
Here’s a look back at one such trial:
Lisa Riley took on latest trial
No, this is not a still from The Descent, but Lisa Riley doing a Bushtucker trial.
It was the first one she’s been voted to do – good to see her tick that one off the list – and after wading through an underground mine in complete darkness, she ended up with a respectable eight stars out of 11.
As you can tell from below, this wasn’t one for the claustrophobes.
What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight?
The next episode will air at 9pm, ending at 10.20pm.
Expect the next celebrity elimination to be announced at approximately 10pm.
ICYMI: Vogue catches two campmates talking about her
Awkwardness reigned in last night’s episode when Ruby was left unimpressed with Vogue’s fire-starting skills and shared her views with Ginge – within earshot of Vogue. “She just destroyed it – she doesn’t know what she’s doing,” Ruby said.
After Vogue called them out (“Are you two bitching about me?”), she showed there were no hard feelings, quipping: “Ruby, I expected more from you. Ginge, this is exactly what I expected from you.”
Tensions flared in last night's episode
Based on last night’s episode, Ruby Wax is currently public enemy number one in the jungle.
Since Ruby succeeded Shona McGarty in the role of camp leader, she demanded Shona be her footstool and selected Aitch as her entertainer and AngryGinge as her dancer.
Her campmates didn’t see the funny side: Kelly Brook declared her “power-mad”, Jack Osbourne dubbed her “pure insanity”, and both Aitch and AngryGinge have plotted a mutiny against her.
From where I’m sitting, she’s clearly just having a laugh?
The saddest moment from last night's show
Jack Osbourne was the only celeb to have his letter from home shredded in a blender of goo. It can’t have been easy, but there were no tears. In fact, Jack took it supremely well, telling the Bush telegraph: “With this show, you kinda have to hang up emotion.” Fair play, Mr Osbourne.
Eddie Kadi picks his winner
Eddie Kadi was the second star to be eliminated from the show – and if he had his way, Jack Osbourne would win the show.
The pair struck up a camaraderie in the jungle, and Eddie even felt comfortable enough to speak to Jack about the death of his dad, Ozzy.
He told Ant and Dec: "It's like the first day of school when you're not sure who to be friends with. He knows what he's doing. He taught me how to start a fire, from that moment... he knows everything."
Recap on last night's drama
Shona McGarty’s time as camp leader came to an unceremonious end due to *checks notes* butter.
Producers caught the former EastEnders star using the mysteriously sourced food item in cooking. According to McGarty, she found the butter stuffed at the bottom of a food trunk and used it without thinking. (I’d have done the same thing!)
Her punishment was that she’d step down as leader. However, the mystery remains: who smuggled the butter into camp?
They’re blaming Alex Scott, but let’s be honest, the freshly eliminated star is an easy scapegoat.
Eddie Kadi speaks out
Last night’s episode saw Eddie Kadi become the second person eliminated from I’m a Celeb, which wasn’t too much of a shock – definitely a nice guy, but also one that slipped under the radar a little, right?
Speaking to Ant and Dec following his elimination, Kadi said that appearing in the show gave him greater appreciation for his grandparents.
