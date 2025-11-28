Jack Osbourne reveals dark family secret on I’m a Celebrity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Osbourne has revealed to his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates that his late grandfather, music manager Don Arden, was known to “pull guns on people”.

The 40-year-old explained how Arden, the father of his mother Sharon Osbourne, would reportedly “dangle bands out the window unless they signed to him”.

Osbourne also recounted how Arden fell out with his mother after she began managing his father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who died earlier this year.

Osbourne made the revelations on Friday’s episode of the ITV reality show.

“She (Sharon) was his protege, he taught her everything and he did all sorts of screwed up things,” he said.

“Had my mum sign all these documents and everything was in her name so he would never get in trouble…they would firebomb other record companies.”

Jack Osbourne said his maternal grandfather was known to ‘pull guns on people’ ( ITV )

Osbourne said that his grandfather knew the Kray brothers, Ronnie and Reggie, who ran a crime empire in east London in the 1950s and 1960s.

He said that his mother eventually found out about Arden’s actions, adding: “After she left and took management of my dad, they took them to court, they had to essentially pay him $1 million to break the contract.”

Osbourne said that Sharon had initially told him that his grandfather was dead until his late teens.

Elsewhere in the episode, the celebrities took on The Cave, which saw Osbourne, model Kelly Brook, social media star Angryginge, rapper Aitch, comedian Ruby Wax and former footballer Alex Scott crawl into an underground cave.

Once inside, the celebrities learned that in the cavity above their heads were six star puzzles to complete, each representing a star for camp.

Each celebrity had to poke their head through one of the six holes, as puzzle pieces were sent through the cave to complete the puzzles. As the challenge started, the celebrities were covered in critters and spiders.

Osbourne was the first to win his star, and the celebrities continued to get more frustrated as they struggled to piece together their puzzles.

Angryginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, and Scott finished theirs next, followed by Brook and Aitch. However, Wax did not complete her star in the allotted time, so the team won five out of six stars for camp.

As the celebrities returned from the live trial, it was revealed that Osbourne, Scott, Burtwistle, Aitch, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, Brook, and Wax were all up for eviction.

Brook said: “I’m trying not to think about it too much, I just know that I’m going to enjoy tonight not knowing if tonight is going to be my last night.”

With the first vote-off looming, the celebrities each gave a farewell speech to the camp, sharing what they had taken from the experience and what they would miss the most if they were to leave.

Later in the episode, presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed who would be the first campmate to leave this year’s series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! screens at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player, while I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.