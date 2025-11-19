I’m A Celebrity’s Jack Osbourne opens up on Ozzy’s infamous dove incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Jack Osbourne recalled the infamous tale of his father, rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, biting the head off a dove.

Speaking to his fellow campmates, the reality TV star explained the drunken incident unfolded during a meet and greet, where his father was expected to release a flock of doves from his jacket as a gesture of peace for industry executives.

He said: “The record label wasn’t going to put any marketing behind the record, they didn’t give a f***.

“He sits on the lap of this exec from CBS records and this dove lands on her knee, he grabs the dove, bites its head off and spits it on her.

“It was pandemonium, and before they’d got to the hotel it got everywhere and instantly his album charted.”

The Black Sabbath frontman died earlier this year and his son previously said he was going into the jungle to take his mind off recent events.

In Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV series, he described the “wild time” his father enjoyed at the height of his success.

“In like a three-year period, he got fired, did his own solo thing – he released two albums, bit the head off a dove, bit the head off a bat, pissed on the Alamo, and sadly Randy Rhoads the guitar player died in a plane crash, all in three years, and he had two top 10 albums and just like, blew up. It was kind of a wild time…”

Jack Osbourne recalled the moment his dad bit the head off a dove ( ITV )

Elsewhere in the episode, model Kelly Brook had a shock after she went to take a dip in the creek with Alex Scott and Shona McGarty.

Their fun was quickly disturbed as they spotted a number of leeches, leading them to quickly exit the water.

Brook told the Bush Telegraph: “We were seconds away from being covered in leeches and eaten alive. Oh my god. We just could not get out of that pool quick enough.”

The Bushtucker trial was undertaken by comedian Eddie Kadi, who had to repeatedly dive underwater in a reptile-invested tank known as the A-Scare-ium.

Kadi had to hold his breath and dive down to unlock 10 chests which were submerged below him in the murky water along with toads, eels, lizards, crocodiles, snakes and a huge water python.

Presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly put their hands over their faces in distress as Kadi could be heard shouting desperately: “I’ve lost the key. Oh my god, I’ve lost the key. I can’t find the key.”

With time running out, he collected six out of the possible 10 stars for his campmates.

The latest series launched on Sunday night, with comedian Ruby Wax and social media star Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angryginge, becoming the first celebrities to take part in an eating challenge.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs daily at 9pm on ITV1.