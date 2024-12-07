Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Three remaining contestants have made it through to the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here final, as one of their campmates was elimated from the competition.

After taking part in the Celebrity Cyclone challenge, Oti Mabuse, Danny Jones, Richard Coles and Coleen Rooney got to spend some last moments together in the campsite on Saturday 7 December’s episode.

Sadly, it was then revealed that Strictly Come Dancing star Mabuse had been voted out, leaving Coles, Jones and Rooney to go through to the grand final.

Earlier in the day, Mabuse and her campmates had discussed some of their formative experiences, from school to dating, as they celebrated their success in the Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

Rooney revealed that her football star husband, Wayne Rooney, was the first “serious” boyfriend she took home to meet her parents.

As their conversation was interrupted, McFly star Danny Jones realised that it was their last dinner together: “So this is our last hurrah, I suppose,” he remarked.

Mabuse felt that they’d managed to get to know one another better “as a smaller group”.

open image in gallery Mabuse asserted herself as one of the most supportive campmates, offering a shoulder for her fellow contestants to lean on ( ITV )

Accompanying co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly out of the campsite, Mabuse was shown a highlights reel of some of her best moments, which confirmed her to be the shoulder her fellow campmates could lean on when they were struggling.

The professional dancer said she believed she had come out of the contest “stronger”, as she revealed that she was rooting for Jones to win.

After being voted off, Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in ITV soap Coronation Street, also revealed that he believes Jones will win the show.

Meanwhile, Loose Women panellist GK Barry, who finished in fifth place, said she felt “really good” to be leaving the jungle.

open image in gallery GK Barry on ‘I’m a Celeb' ( ITV )

She said her time on the show was “worse” than she expected as she was “starving and tired” the entire time, but said that her fellow celebrities “made it great”.

Addressing the toughest time of camp life, she said it was the “boredom and the hunger” – but said her friendship with Coles kept her entertained.

“I’m a potty mouthed vile person and when he came in, I thought, ‘We ain’t gonna click here ‘cause he’s a man of God,’ but we clicked,” she told Ant and Dec, adding: “He’s my favourite person.”

Voting is now underway to pick the king or queen of the jungle, with viewers asked to opt for Jones, Rooney or Coles.

The final episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 8 December at 9pm.