Eliminated I’m a Celebrity star GK Barry says series was ‘hell’ in candid interview

GK Barry has described her time on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! as “hell” in a candid interview following her elimination.

The 25-year-old influencer and TV personality was voted off the popular ITV reality series during Friday night’s (6 December) episode, alongside Coronation Street star Alan Halsall.

Just four contestants now remain of the series’ original crop – Coleen Rooney, Reverend Richard Coles, Oti Mabuse and McFly’s Danny Jones – one of whom will leave the show tonight (7 December), ahead of Sunday’s final.

After it was announced that Barry, real name Grace Keeling, would be leaving the jungle host Ant McPartlin asked : “You said you were worried you were not going to bring much to camp life. Quite the opposite I have to say. Was your experience what you expected?”

Barry replied: “It was worse. So much worse. It was so difficult. I thought it would just be tanning, having a good time, a couple trials. The was hell. I wouldn’t put my worse enemy through that.

“I am starving, I am tired, I have lost any sort of anything that I did have on my body but the people in there were amazing so it made it great.”

Speaking fondly of her friendship with fellow campmate Reverend Coles, Barry said: “I love him. I’m a potty mouth, vile person... he’s more dirty than me. I was shocked we got on so well.”

GK Barry on ‘I’m a Celeb' ( ITV )

Barry’s interactions with Reverend Coles had been picked up upon by viewers, as she was seen growing close to the former Communards star, 62, during their time on the show.

“Genuinely love the friendship between GK Barry and Richard,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

“The friendship between GK and Richard has been one of the highlights this year,” another added, while someone else wrote: “GK Barry and rev Richard have one of the best friendships, i need to see them do more together once they get out.”

Sunday night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity will see the crowning of a new King or Queen of the Jungle.

New episodes of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.