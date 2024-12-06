Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The seventh and eighth contestants have been eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2024 with just days to go until a new winner is crowned.

This year’s campmates started being voted off the latest series on Sunday (3 December) – and a double elimination has seen two stars narrowly miss out on a place in the final four.

On Friday (6 December), hosts Ant and Dec revealed the result of the vote, which saw Alan Halsall and GK Barry sent home from the jungle.

Their exit follows close behind Maura Higgins and Barry McGuigan, who left the previous night.

Coronation Street star Halsall said his time on the show was “nothing like I expected”, adding: “I met 11 amazing people and I didn’t expect to do that – and I didn’t expect to make so many friends so quickly.”

However, the actor said that he often struggled as he missed his daughter.

Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in ITV soap Corrie, revealed that he thinks McFly singer Danny Jones will win the show.

While he praised all of the remaining contestants, including Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles, Halsall did namecheck former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse as someone who he thinks would be particularly deserving of the trophy.

open image in gallery Alan Halsall finished in sixth place on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

Meanwhile, internet personality GK Barry, who finished in fifth place, said she felt “really good” to be leaving the jungle.

She said her time on the show was “worse” than she expected as she was “starving and tired” the entire time, but said that her fellow celebrities “made it great”.

Addressing the toughest time of camp life, she said it was the “boredom and the hunger” – but said her friendship with Coles kept her entertained.

“I’m a potty mouthed vile person and when he came in, I thought, ‘We ain’t gonna click here ‘cause he’s a man of God,’ but we clicked,” she told Ant and Dec, adding: “He’s my favourite person.”

open image in gallery GK Barry finished in fifth place on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

Barry said Coles “has to win otherwise it’s a fix” and, when asked to name her second choice, she said: “Coleen, ‘cause she’s done my hair every morning and she needs a break.”

On Saturday (7 December), one more star will be voted off after taking part in the fan favourite Bushtucker Trial, Celebrity Cyclone.

The following night’s episode will crown a new King or Queen of the Jungle.

New episodes of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.