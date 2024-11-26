I’m a Celebrity fans dumbstruck by GK Barry and Richard Coles’s risqué chat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity fans were left shocked by a risqué chat between content creator GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles on Monday night’s show (25 November).

After a heart-to-heart about Coles’s experience of being a gay vicar, Barry – who earlier in the series opened up about her sexuality and coming out – talked about how she used to be religious. She recalled going to a religious camp when she was younger, where there were men telling her not to have sex before she was married.

She said that even at 13, she thought: “Well, that’s not gonna happen. I see my future and it involves scissoring.”

Coles, 62, then asked Barry, 25, what scissoring is. She chose not to explain it to him in detail, but did tell him it was something that lesbians do. He then started making jokes about the “sizzling scissoring sisterhood”, and the pair collapsed into giggles.

Viewers were taken aback, to say the least. “Talking about scissoring with a reverend. I’m a Celeb is not real,” wrote one fan on X.

“My fav gays,” shared another.

A third wrote: “The Rev and GK talking about scissoring on I’m a Celeb lol. Not what I expected on a Monday evening but what legends lol.”

“So I NEED a podcast called GK and the Rev… like yesterday!” added a fourth. “They are great together and I would listen to it religiously! (No pun intended!)”

While Barry and Coles have formed a surprising friendship, others in the camp have not been getting on so swimmingly this season.

Series host Ant McPartlin has suggested that Coronation Street star Alan Halsall was being “passive aggressive” before an argument broke out between him and BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough.

And Loose Women’s Jane Moore accused former boxing champion Barry McGuigan of ageism and misogyny.

I’m a Celebrity airs nightly on ITV at 9pm. Meet all the contestants here.