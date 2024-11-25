✕ Close Alan Halsall loses temper with Dean McCullough on I’m a Celeb

Dean McCullough will face his sixth trial of the series so far on Monday’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here as tensions start to simmer in camp.

On Sunday (24 November), Coleen Rooney and Dean McCullough faced a gruesome Bushtucker Trial, winning nine stars for the camp. However, McCullough has again been voted to face Monday’s trial “Jack the Screamstalk,” much to the frustrations of Ant and Dec.

Elsewhere, tensions mounted in the camp when Jane Moore and Barry McGuigan argued over chores.

McGuigan and Danny Jones were voted by the public to become the new camp leaders but quickly ruffled feathers by selecting Moore and Tulisa to wash up, and Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins to act out duties of camp maintenance.

Despite Jones’s initial worry that women were being asked to do less physical tasks and that it could be taken negatively, McGuigan brushed it off. This proved a bad error, however, as Moore accused McGuigan of “misogyny” and later “ageism” when he used her age as a justification for his and Jones’s decisions.

Moore later said she was only joking, but both Tulisa and comedian GK Barry were left unsure...

Meanwhile, Rooney also revealed what happened when she and husband Wayne met Donald Trump.

