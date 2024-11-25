I’m a Celebrity live: Dean set for sixth trial as tensions boil between Barry and Jane
The new camp leaders made some changes that immediately ruffled feathers
Dean McCullough will face his sixth trial of the series so far on Monday’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here as tensions start to simmer in camp.
On Sunday (24 November), Coleen Rooney and Dean McCullough faced a gruesome Bushtucker Trial, winning nine stars for the camp. However, McCullough has again been voted to face Monday’s trial “Jack the Screamstalk,” much to the frustrations of Ant and Dec.
Elsewhere, tensions mounted in the camp when Jane Moore and Barry McGuigan argued over chores.
McGuigan and Danny Jones were voted by the public to become the new camp leaders but quickly ruffled feathers by selecting Moore and Tulisa to wash up, and Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins to act out duties of camp maintenance.
Despite Jones’s initial worry that women were being asked to do less physical tasks and that it could be taken negatively, McGuigan brushed it off. This proved a bad error, however, as Moore accused McGuigan of “misogyny” and later “ageism” when he used her age as a justification for his and Jones’s decisions.
Moore later said she was only joking, but both Tulisa and comedian GK Barry were left unsure...
Meanwhile, Rooney also revealed what happened when she and husband Wayne met Donald Trump.
Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode, below.
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Monday’s episode is almost here
Just under 15 minutes until tonight’s show. Will Dean triumph again and bring some stars back to the camp and will tensions among the campmates have dissipated?
Rebekah Vardy praises Coleen Rooney after trial
Rebekah Vardy has shockingly praised her “Wagatha Christie” rival Coleen Rooney following her successful debut in the Bushtucker Trial. Rooney and Dean McCullouch managed to get nine stars for the camp on Sunday, which impressed Vardy, who was a contestant on the show in 2017.
In her column for The Sun, Vardy wrote: “It’s blowing a gale at home but there’s definitely a rumble in the jungle.
“Luckily it’s not in the campmates’ stomachs, as Teabag Dean had Coleen with him for Absolute Carnage and they managed to get nine stars.
|I’m applauding Coleen. She really held her nerve as the mealworms, cockroaches and rats crawled all over her.”
Coleen Rooney’s boys celebrate her successful Bushtucker Trial
Coleen Rooney’s first Bushtucker Trial saw her and Dean earn nine stars for the camp. To celebrate, Coleen’s X/Twitter shared a picture of her children Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass celebrating their mother’s achievements.
When you wake up and watch your mum smash the trial and take home them stars!! Proud boys 🤩⭐️🤩⭐️ #ImACeleb #WelcomeToTheMadHouse #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/zPMGAoAlek— Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) November 25, 2024
Ant McPartlin asks viewers to vote for other contestants
During his appearance on Sunday’s, I’m a Celeb Unpacked, Ant McPartlin directly addressed viewers and asked them to vote for another contestant aside from Dean McCullough, who is now on his sixth Bushtucker Trial of the series.
After being asked about McCullough taking on another challenge, McPartlin held his hands up and said: “Let’s all have a serious talk, I’m going to look directly at the camera here.
“I think it’s good to see other faces down there [in the trial area]. It’s not a personal thing, it’s not about Dean, it’s about us.
“We want to see different people on the show being featured. “I’d like to see Barry do a trial, Melvin on there, Oti ...”
Continuing, he said: “We find this every year when someone gets voted in multiple times, you just get to a part where you go, ‘who’s still voting for Dean?’ I don’t get it.”
Preview of Monday’s Bushtucker Trial
ITV has shared a preview of Monday’s Bushtucker Trial which sees Dean take on ‘Jack and the Screamstalk’. The Radio One DJ initially appears to be doing well but has a moment of crisis when Ant McPartlin tells him that he’s just put his hand in a box full of spiders.
Viewers demand rules change as Dean faces his sixth trial
Dean McCullough will take on “Jack and the Screamstalk” in tonight’s Bushtucker Trial, which will be the Radio One DJ’s sixth trial of the series already.
The 32-year-old is already on course for an I’m a Celeb record, for doing seven trials on the show but viewers are quickly getting annoyed with the DJ constantly being selected for the challenges.
After it was announced, many fans voiced their frustrations with the current voting system and asked for there to be a rule change.
One person wrote: “Please implement a new rule where people can’t get voted after their second trial in a row. It just makes the show boring and makes your show very repetitive.”
“I think once you’ve done one trial you should be exempt from the next one to give others a chance,” a second viewer said.
A third added: “This is getting boring now. Campmates shouldn’t be able to be voted for twice in a row for trials. It’s ruining it every year.”
Ant McPartlin shares his verdict on Alan and Dean row
Ant McPartlin has suggested that Coronation Street star Alan Halsall was being “passive aggressive” before an argument broke out between him and BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough.
In the latest episode of the ITV reality show, McCullough took issue with Halsall for waking him up then walking away after initially trying to get him to help Loose Women star Jane Moore collect firewood.
Posting an Instagram Live, McPartlin and his longtime co-host Declan Donnelly discussed the incident, which the latter referred to as “the first little bit of tension” in the camp.
Coleen Rooney recalls meeting with ‘dirty’ Donald Trump
On Sunday’s (24 November) episode, Rooney recalled meeting Trump at the White House with her family.
“When we lived in America, we were invited to the White House for Christmas, and we went in to meet Donald Trump,” she said. “And we walked in and we got to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree.
