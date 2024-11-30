Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity 2024 star Coleen Rooney has explained why she didn’t like being called a “WAG” at the height of the phrase’s popularity.

Rooney, who has been married to former Manchester United and England striker Wayne since 2008, opened up about the media’s chosen nickname for her on the latest episode of the ITV reality series (30 November).

Days after opening up about her husband’s career, Rooney, who is this year’s highest-paid contestant, said she “still gets asked about it in every interview I do” during a conversation with Radio 1 star Dean McCullough, adding: “It always gets brought up.”

WAG is a slang acronym for “wives and girlfriends” of high-profile sportsmen that was first used by the British tabloids in the early 2000s. The acronym was often criticised by the partners of famous sportsmen, and the Equality and Human Rights Commission deemed the term sexist and demeaning to women in 2010.

McCullough asked Rooney in the latest episode: “Has the term WAG died? Is it still a thing?”

Rooney, who said it was a “stereotype”, replied: “No, I still get asked about it in every interview I do. It always gets brought up.”

When McCullough said he feels the term us derogatory, Rooney agreed, stating: “Yeah, I felt it at the time. I used to say we’re all individuals – we’re not a group where we’re all exactly the same person. We’ve all got our own little lives and ways and personalities.”

When Rooney was embroiled in a libel case with Rebekah Vardy, who is the wife of footballer Jamie, the press branded the trial “Wagatha Christie” due to the way Rooney investigated who was leaking stories about her to the press.

Her former friend denied the accusations and said multiple people had access to her account, however a court found in Rooney’s favour.

On launch night of the latest series, Rooney said that he libel case brought against her by Vardy, her former friend, had caused her considerable “stress” and made her feel “ashamed”.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney ( Getty Images for Disney+ )

When podcast GK Barry asked her if she had been scared of posting the results of her experiment, she replied: “No, because I just didn’t think it would have the impact it did, because I was just that sick and tired of it, it was draining.”

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.