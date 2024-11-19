Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2024 will feature the ITV show’s highest-paid star yet.

The reality TV juggernaut has been a fixture on screens since 2002 and, over the years, the amount of money paid to the participating contestants has exponentially increased.

This gap has widened even more in the last four years alone, with Noel Edmonds, the one-time highest-paid star, receiving £600,000 for what ended up being just one week in the jungle in 2019.

The 2024 line-up features celebrities ranging from singers Danny Jones (McFly) and Tulisa (N-Dubz) to Loose Women panellist Jane Moore and Love Island’s Maura Higgins.

But it’s Coleen Rooney – the public figure who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney – who has bagged the biggest fee, with reports claiming she will take home more than £1.5m for her appearance.

This is believed to surpass last year’s record-breaking sum that was paid to Reform MP Nigel Farage for what was one of the show’s most controversial appointments. He was paid a fixed fee of £1.5m.

Other highly paid stars include Caitlyn Jenner, who earned £500,000 for her appearance in 2019, while winner Harry Redknapp took home the same amount the previous year.

While no other fee has been disclosed, it could be deduced that the height of Rooney’s reported salary could mean other stars are receiving salaries. However, going by previous years, the more recognisable names, including Jones, Tulisa and boxing pro Barry McGuigan, could earn between £150,000 and £200,000 for their respective appearances.

Typically, soap stars, like Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall, are typically paid around £75,000, with lesser known campmates, who are expected to have their profiles risen by appearing on the show, usually netting around £50,000. This year, these include Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough and internet personality GK Barry.

Coleen Rooney is the highest-paid ‘I’m a Celebrity’ contestant ever ( ITV )

According to reports, Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley took home £200,000 for his appearance in 2022, which was less than two of the previous year’s contestants: Mo Farah (£300,000) and Vernon Kay (£250,000).