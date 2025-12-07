I’m a Celebrity 2025 eliminates ninth contestant as final three revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper Aitch has become the ninth contestant to be eliminated from the 2025 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Aitch departed the jungle following a vote by viewers, one day before the grand final, which will crown a new King or Queen of the jungle.

TikTok star Angryginge, Celebs Go Dating presenter Tom Read Wilson and EastEnders’ actor Shona McGarty are all duking it out for the title. But the bookies are currently predicting a clear victor.

“They’ve all been a good laugh, they’ve all been good people, and all are unique in their own way,” Aitch told Ant and Dec of the three finalists during his exit interview.

Asked about keeping morale high during camp, Aitch said: “If I’m sat there feeling some type of way, I don’t want to spread that into the room.”

Aitch, after being told he's going ( ITV )

Aitch also spoke highly of the remaining stars, but backed Angryginge for the win.

“I love Shona to death,” he said. “If she gets it, she more than deserves it. Same with Tom, what a legend he is. But that crown needs to be taken back to my hometown, so I pick Ginge.”

Both Aitch and Angryginge are from Manchester.

Saturday night’s (6 December) episode also saw all four semi-finalists take part in the infamous Celebrity Cyclone challenge, in which they were asked to pick up stars while being pelted by water and giant inflatable objects.

Stars who’ve been eliminated from this series so far have included Vogue Williams, Ruby Wax and Kelly Brook.

On Friday, Jack Osbourne and Lisa Riley were both eliminated from the show in a shock double eviction.

I’m a Celebrity concludes at 9pm on Sunday on ITV and ITVX.