I’m a Celebrity 2025 is gearing up for its final, and it’s currently all to play for as far as the odds are concerned.

The famous contestants hoping to become this year’s winner include rapper Aitch, YouTuber Angryginge and Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson.

Betting odds have been shifting with each new episode, but Aitch and Angryginge have been repeatedly in a tussle for the top spot since the series launched last month.

Wilson immediately emerged as a popular bet after entering the jungle as one of this year’s late contestants.

A new King or Queen of the jungle – the show’s 25th victor in total – will be crowned on Sunday 7 December at 9pm on ITV.

Below is a rolling list of odds, updated with each elimination.

The first contestant to be voted off the series was Football Focus pundit and former Lioness Alex Scott, closely followed by comedian Eddie Kadi.

Irish podcast host Vogue Williams and Heart FM DJ Kelly Brook were the next to be eliminated.

Other contestants include reality series titan Jack Osbourne, broadcaster Ruby Wax, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, ex-EastEnders actor Shona McGarty and Spandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp.

The ITV reality juggernaut has crowned 14 Kings of the jungle and 10 Queens of the jungle since it started in 2002.

The winners in order are: Tony Blackburn, Phil Tuffnell, Kerry Katona, Joe Pasquale, Carol Thatcher, Matt Willis, Christopher Biggins, Joe Swash, Gino D’Acampo, Stacey Solomon, Dougie Poynter, Charlie Brooks, Kian Egan, Carl Fogarty, Vicky Pattison, Scarlett Moffatt, Georgia Toffolo, Harry Redknapp, Jacqueline Jossa, Giovanna Fletcher, Danny Miller, Jill Scott, Sam Thompson and Danny Jones.

The series has been a constant ratings hit for ITV, with the latest series’s launch episode getting consolidated figures of 10.8 million. This positions it as the third biggest programme of the year across all channels and streaming platforms.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs nightly at 9pm on ITV.