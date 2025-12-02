I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Fourth elimination looms as Shona takes on scary trial
Ex-’Eastenders’ star is hoping for Bushtucker glory following Vogue Williams’ exit from ITV series
The eliminations are set to continue on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, following Vogue Williams’s departure.
Irish model and podcast host Williams became the third star to be voted off the reality show on Monday (1 December), after comedian Eddie Kadi and sports presenter Alex Scott left the jungle.
The latest episode also saw Ruby Wax take on a Bushtucker trial while tensions continued to rise in the camp, as Angryginge and Aitch once again complained about the washing up situation.
The pair took on a dingo dollars challenge with Kelly Brook. The trio aced the milk-themed task and when the celebrities back in camp answered Kiosk Kev’s question correctly, they won a tray of milk bottle sweets and Jack Osbourne’s letter from home.
Rather than take all of the sweets back for the whole group to enjoy, Aitch, Brook and Ginge decided to secretly eat most of them.
The next episode will see Shona McGarty take on the next Bushtucker trial.
I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITVX.
We all saw Ruby steal the liquorice allsorts, but according to Eddie Kadi, that wasn’t all she pinched...
Ruby scored an unwanted record in latest episode
Ruby Wax is the celeb who has gone back to camp with the least amount of stars in a Bushtucker trial this series, earning just five.
Thankfully, everyone took it in their stride – although you could practically hear their stomachs growling.
Who will leave tonight?
I wouldn’t be feeling too safe if I were Kelly Brook. She was in the bottom two last night – the same position Vogue was in the night before she went home.
But of course, there’s quiet ol’ Martin Kemp, who people might not vote for due to the belief he had already gone. We’re expecting him to be in the bottom two tonight, also.
Vogue gives verdict on washing up drama
After Ginge and Aitch complained about the amount they had to clean, Vogue Williams told Ant and Dec in her elimination interview:
“Ginge and Aitch are a bit resistant to their chores. I don’t really understand the whole cup-gate. I just turned into what I’m like at home.”
Sweet theft rocks camp
Aitch and Ginge took on a dingo dollars challenge with Kelly Brook. The trio aced the milk-themed task and when the celebrities back in camp answered Kiosk Kev’s question correctly, they won a tray of milk bottle sweets and Jack Osbourne’s letter from home.
Rather than take all of the sweets back for the whole group to enjoy, though, the trio decided to secretly eat most of them. This is the second time this has happened in the show’s 23-year history!
Preview: Shona takes on tonight's trial
Shona McGarty is the next celebrity to take on a Bushtucker trial – and if you’re scared of heights, you might want to look away.
Where art thou, Martin Kemp?
You’d be forgiven for thinking the Spandau Ballet star had pirouetted out of the show already considering he’s barely featured on the show these past few nights.
His son, the former finalist Roman Kemp, is very much aware of this..
If we keep voting for him, they’ll have to show him do something at some point #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/Ky1W1Vldr3— Roman Kemp (@romankemp) December 1, 2025
When is the I'm a Celebrity final?
There’s not long to go until the series ends.
ITV has confirmed that the King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned on Sunday 7 December. The last episode will be feature-length too, clocking in at an hour and 40 minutes.
Camp tensions flared in last night's episode
Washing up was the bone of contention among the campmates – and it led to perhaps the biggest showdown of the (admittedly sedate) series so far.
Angryginge lived up to his name after growing unhappy with the amount he had to wash up and hit out at those eating rice from a cup. According to the YouTuber, it doubled the amount there was to clean as he believed his fellow stars could just reuse the dirty bowl they use for beans in the morning.
Naturally, some people had a few things to say about that...
Contrabandgate solved!
In her exit interview, Vogue named and shamed the person responsible for bringing the butter into camp that got Shona toppled as camp leader.
“Ginge found it somewhere and brought half of it in,” she said. “It was covered in sticks. I thought, ‘I don’t want that!’”
