I’m a Celebrity 2025 eliminates seventh and eighth contestants
Stars who’ve been eliminated so far include Martin Kemp, Kelly Brook and Ruby Wax
Jack Osbourne and Lisa Riley have become the seventh and eighth contestants to be eliminated from the 2025 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
The pair departed the jungle following a vote by viewers, one day after the exit of Martin Kemp, whose lack of participation in the show’s trials sparked backlash.
“I’m tired of camp life,” Osbourne said after his elimination. “But it’s been amazing.”
The son of Sharon and the late Ozzy Osbourne admitted that he had developed a taste for crocodile tale in the jungle, and wanted Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson to win.
Osbourne became the seventh exiting star, with Riley the eighth.
Friday night’s (5 December) episode also saw Angryginge win six stars in a birthday cake task involving rats and animal innards. The stars also reunited with their loved ones.
Stars who’ve been eliminated from this series so far have included Vogue Williams, Ruby Wax and Kelly Brook.
I’m a Celebrity continues at 9pm every night on ITV and ITVX.
