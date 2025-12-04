Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Vogue Williams has addressed Martin Kemp’s Bushtucker trial absence, revealing he has been mostly “exempt” from taking part.

On Monday (1 December), Irish media personality Williams, 40, became the third contestant to be eliminated from the ongoing reality series, with Kelly Brook and Ruby Wax following her in the days since.

Following her eviction, Williams went on Instagram to answer fan questions about her time on the series.

Kemp, a former bassist for 1980s hitmakers Spandau Ballet, has participated in four Bushtucker Trials so far this series. However, some viewers – as well as Kemp’s own son, former I’m a Celebrity contestant Roman Kemp – have suggested that he has been conspicuously spared from some of them.

On Instagram, Williams claimed: “Martin did want to do the trials, but Martin was exempt from some. And I think everybody wanted to do the trials, which was probably unusual for a year.

She continued: “I think that because Martin is a bit quieter, he was kinda happy to let everybody else go ahead. Martin's sound, such a nice guy. He's really, really lovely.”

Historically, producers have been said to rule certain contestants out of certain trials, with factors such as age and medical history said to play a part.

Martin Kemp in 'I'm a Celeb' ( ITV )

On Tuesday (2 December) Roman Kemp suggested his father was yet to take on one of the show’s more rigorous challenges, writing on X/Twitter: “Genuine question, is my dad the only one to have not done an actual trial?”

Elsewhere in the Instagram Live, Williams addressed the knee injury that had puzzled viewers after she was seen sporting a bandage.

“My knee, it's so annoying and it's so stupid and it's completely my fault,” she said. “So there are loads of bridges in the jungle where you can cross to different areas... you're not doing much in there and you're making up games.

“So one of the games was ‘let's try and beat our time to cross the bridge’, they're quite bouncy, so I ran to cross the bridge and I fell and completely busted my knee.””

She added: “It was really painful and a bit gross so the medic came straight away because I was on my way to a trial and he fixed me up and then I went to do the trial. It's just a bit of an annoying cut because it's really stingy and I hope it doesn't scar.”

I’m a Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV.