I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Preview of Jack taking on tonight’s trial before another celeb leaves jungle
Another star is poised to leave ITV jungle after Kelly Brook’s elimination
The eliminations are continuing on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! following Kelly Brook’s departure from the jungle.
With the final four days away, the competition is approaching its final stages, and Jack Osbourne will be taking on what could well be his final Bushtucker trial in the next episode.
In last night’s instalment, Brook left the jungle – but not before dropping a bombshell by cryptically telling the remaining celebrities: “There were more milk bottles.” She was referring to the sweets she won with Aitch and Angryginge in a dingo dollars trial.
Unfortunately, the whole tray of treats did not make it back to camp as the trio ate most of them in secret – and Brook has since revealed she confessed as she wanted to be the subject of discussion after leaving her fellow campmates.
Brook was met by her Italian model husband Jeremy Parisi, 40, on the famous jungle bridge.
I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITVX.
I’m a Celebrity 2025 is gearing up for its final – and it’s currently all to play for as far as the odds are concerned.
I’m a Celeb betting odds predict 2025 winner
Alex Scott shares I'm a Celeb regret
This year’s first eliminated star is getting nostalgic about her time in the jungle, admitting she wishes more of her magical time had made it into episodes.
Who will leave tonight?
Lisa Riley was in the bottom two last night, so expect her to be there again – but I have a strange feeling Martin Kemp might be in danger...
Kelly Brook explains why she dropped bombshell before exit
Kelly Brook said she was “saving” the revelation she stole some milk bottle sweets from her fellow campmates as she wanted to leave a lasting impression.
“I was saving it,” she told The Sun. “I knew the boys [Aitch and Angryginge] would be up for maybe not sharing the milk bottles and that we’d all eat them. And I secretly had a hunch that maybe I’d leave before them. So it was just my little trump card as I left.
She continued: “I thought, ‘I might be out of the show, but you’ll be talking about me tomorrow – don’t worry’.”
Kelly also said she was frustrated that Shona had eaten all the butter that was snuck into camp instead of sharing it.
Watch Kelly Brook get eliminated from jungle
Here’s the moment from last night’s show when Kelly’s exit was revealed by Ant and Dec:
Who does Kelly want to win?
“It’s a real tough one, but I really love Martin,” she told Ant and Dec in her exit interview. “Ruby is super entertaining, but for me, Martin was my saviour in there, so if he could win it, I’d be very happy.”
The tensest moment form last night's episode
The only subject that has made the celebs clash this year is cooking – and the latest episode was no different.
Jack – and also Ruby – was backseat cooking in a big way and Shona, who was on chef duties, had to bite her tongue. A lot.
Preview: Jack takes on next trial
Days after becoming I’m a Celeb’s version of Aquaman (or “Jaquaman), Jack Osbourne will do another trial in tonight’s episode.
Martin Kemp speaks!
In last night’s episode, Martin Kemp actually got some screen time – and his son Roman was delighted.
Who is left in the jungle?
In the order we think they’ll be eliminated:
Martin Kemp
Lisa Riley
Ruby Wax
Jack Osbourne
Shona McGarty
Aitch
Tom Read Wilson
Angryginge
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments