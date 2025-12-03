Awkward moment I’m A Celebrity’s Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams reunite after elimination
- Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams have reunited following their rumoured "feud" during their time on I'm A Celebrity.
- The rift between the models reportedly began in the jungle after a challenge, during which Brook referred to Williams as a "b****".
- Their reunion took place on I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked, where host Kemi Rodgers informed Brook that Williams was present.
- Rodgers revealed that Williams was staying in the hotel room next to Brook and jokingly expressed concern about noise from Brook and her husband.
- Both Brook and Williams laughed off the comment, with Brook responding, "She might do," regarding the need for earplugs.