Awkward moment I’m A Celebrity’s Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams reunite after elimination

Awkward Moment I'm A Celebrity's Kelly Brook And Vogue Williams Reunite After Elimination
  • Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams have reunited following their rumoured "feud" during their time on I'm A Celebrity.
  • The rift between the models reportedly began in the jungle after a challenge, during which Brook referred to Williams as a "b****".
  • Their reunion took place on I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked, where host Kemi Rodgers informed Brook that Williams was present.
  • Rodgers revealed that Williams was staying in the hotel room next to Brook and jokingly expressed concern about noise from Brook and her husband.
  • Both Brook and Williams laughed off the comment, with Brook responding, "She might do," regarding the need for earplugs.
