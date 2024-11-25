I’m a Celeb’s Maura Higgins describes ‘revenge’ on ex-boyfriend before Love Island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant Maura Higgins opened up about an incident with a former boyfriend that prompted her to go on Love Island.

The Irish TV personality, who rose to fame when she appeared on the 2019 series of Love Island as a “Bombshell” entrant, is among the stars competing on the current series of hit ITV reality show I’m a Celebrity.

During a segment on Sunday’s (24 November) episode, Higgins opened up to fellow campmates Jane Moore, the Loose Women panellist, and McFly singer Danny Jones, about taking revenge on her former partner.

Speaking about the build-up to her participation on Love Island, she recalled: “So I had a boyfriend at the time.”

While she was initially unsure whether to agree to go on the hit dating series, she one day decided to look through her boyfriend’s phone – only to learn of her partner’s indiscretions.

Describing her reaction, she said: “I went, ‘I’m gonna get revenge on him.’ I had a plan and, no word of a lie, when he went to the gym the next day I got his toothbrush and I filmed myself scrubbing in the verges. He had a dentist appointment that day!”

Jones said: “You don’t wanna mess with Maura!”

Maura Higgins on ‘I’m a Celeb' ( ITV )

Going on to recount her entry as a Love Island bombshell, Higgins explained: “I went in like a bull in a china shop because I was so angry about that whole thing.”

“You are fierce! I love it!” replied Moore, high-fiving her fellow campmate.

Elsewhere on Sunday’s episode, Coleen Rooney described an encounter with US president Donald Trump, which prompted her mother to brand Trump a “dirty bastard”.

“When we lived in America, we were invited to the White House for Christmas, and we went in to meet Donald Trump,” she recalled. “And we walked in and we got to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree.

“So Donald Trump said to my son, ‘See? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good looking girls.’ And I told my mum, I was like ‘dirty bastard’.”

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.