I’m a Celebrity live: Coleen Rooney and Dean McCullough to face tonight’s Bushtucker Trial
Tensions started to rise at camp last night as McCullough and ‘Coronation Street’ star Alan Halsall had a terse exchange
Coleen Rooney and Dean McCullough will face a gruesome Bushtucker Trial in tonight’s episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
In a preview clip released by ITV, Radio 1 DJ McCullough is seen shrieking as he’s locked inside a van that’s filled with bugs and slime, while his teammate, Rooney, is simultaneously trying to collect stars for camp as she’s surrounded by beetles and mice.
In last night’s episode, new contestants Maura Higgins and Rev Richard Coles successfully completed a Bushtucker Trial that saw them eat pig’s eyeballs and cockroaches, and were awarded with a banquet of junk food to bring back to camp.
While things seemed relatively jubilant, tensions at camp started to boil as McCullough and Coronation Street star Alan Halsall had a terse exchange about the timing of the radio host’s nap.
Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode, below.
I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
