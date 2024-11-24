I’m a Celeb’s Coleen Rooney recalls meeting with ‘dirty’ Donald Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Coleen Rooney described an encounter with Donald Trump during the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The media personality and wife of former England footballer Wayne is among the famous faces to appear on this series of the popular ITV reality show.

On Sunday’s (24 November) episode, Rooney recalled meeting Trump at the White House with her family.

“When we lived in America, we were invited to the White House for Christmas, and we went in to meet Donald Trump,” she said. “And we walked in and we got to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree.

“So Donald Trump said to his son, ‘See? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good looking girls.’ And I told my mum, I was like ‘dirty bastard’.”

Speaking to her fellow I’m a Celeb campmates, Rooney explained that Trump had “wanted Wayne to go over to teach his son [Barron] to play football.”

McFly singer Danny Jones then asked Rooney of her meeting with Trump: “Is he that orange?”

Coleen Rooney on ‘I’m a Celeb' ( ITV )

Rooney replied: “He was very orange!”

In the previous night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity, the two new arrival contestants – Irish TV presenter Maura Higgins and musician-turned-priest Reverend Richard Coles – took on a Bushtucker Trial that involved the consumption of pig’s eyeballs and cockroaches.

After successfully completing the trial, they took back a platter of junk food for their fellow campmates to eat.

The camp was also rocked this week by a terse exchange between Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough.

McCullough had taken umbridge with Halsall after he woke him up from a nap and then walked away, after initially trying to get him to aid in the gathering of firewood.

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly addressed the incident in an Instagram Live video, describing it as “the first little bit of tension” in this current series.

“What would you have done, would you have kicked off?” McPartlin said. “Alan was kind of OK about it, but he had a little bit of passive aggressiveness back as well, didn’t he?”

Addressing McCullough’s response, he added: “I wouldn’t stand for any of that… I would be like, ‘Shut up.’”

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.