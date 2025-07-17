Fate of HGTV shows starring Christina Haack and Heather and Tarek El Moussa revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HGTV fans may be disappointed after learning the network reportedly decided to cancel two more shows following the axing of four others last month.

Christina Haack’s show, Christina on the Coast, won’t be returning, according to People. The show ran for five seasons.

Christina on the Coast first aired in 2019, as the plot centered around the design expert renovating homes in Southern California after her divorce from fellow HGTV star, Tarek El Moussa, in 2018.

Haack’s ex-husband, too, was a victim of the increase in television show cancellations, as People reported his show with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, was canceled. The two starred on The Flipping El Moussas, which ran for two seasons and followed the newly married couple who flipped homes together.

Although the blended family may have lost their respective individual shows on the network, their combined show, The Flip Off, was recently renewed for a second season. The Flip Off sees Haack compete against Tarek and Heather Rae to buy a home, flip it, and then see which of them can create the largest return on investment. No film or air date for the second season has currently been announced.

‘The Flip Off’ starring Christina Haack (left), Tarek El Moussa (middle), and Heather Rae El Moussa (right) was renewed for a second season ( Getty Images for HGTV )

The show first premiered in January for six episodes, which saw The Flip Off become HGTV's highest-rated freshman series among adults aged 25-54 since 2022, scoring nearly 14 million viewers, according to a press release.

Despite the cancellations, the fate of Haack’s other show on HGTV, Christina in the Country, is still not known. The television series first premiered in January 2023, which followed Haack as she flipped homes in Tennessee alongside her now ex-husband, Josh Hall.

In documents obtained by People last July, Josh filed for divorce in Orange County, California, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for his split from the reality TV personality. Josh listed their date of separation as July 8. He requested spousal support from the former Flip or Flop star.

The separation came less than three years after Christina and Josh tied the knot. In July 2021, it was reported that the former couple had been dating for a few months. Just two months later, Christina confirmed their engagement. The pair were secretly married on October 6, 2021, according to the divorce filing, six months before TMZ reported their nuptials in April 2022. In September that year, they exchanged vows for a second time during a wedding ceremony in Hawaii.

Other HGTV cancellations that were announced last month include Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer, and Izzy Does It.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for HGTV for comment.