Heated Rivalry’s success sparks boom in ice hockey ticket sales

Ice hockey, a sport synonymous with powerful checks and intense rivalries, is now experiencing a different kind of impact, thanks to a groundbreaking television series. Heated Rivalry, a hockey romance drama, centres on the secret, long-term relationship between two gay players from opposing teams – Canadian Shane Hollander and Russian Ilya Rozanov.

This steamy connection has not only captivated viewers but has also drawn new audiences to the sport itself, with one estimate suggesting a notable boost in NHL ticket sales. The show's influence was palpable even before the Milan Cortina Olympics, where co-stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie carried the Olympic flame, and its ripple effect continues to be felt by athletes and fans across North America and beyond.

The phenomenon has certainly caught the attention of professional players. Zach Werenski, a defenceman for the US team and the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, confirmed the series has been a topic of conversation in the locker room. "Everyone is saying how great it is, I just haven’t seen it yet," Werenski told The Associated Press. "It’s definitely good for the sport of hockey. Whenever you can add more eyes to the game and have people talk about the game and talk about inclusivity, I think it’s just great for the sport."

Jake Sanderson, another US defenceman playing for the Ottawa Senators, acknowledged hearing about the show. When asked about the prospect of an openly gay player in the NHL, Sanderson referenced Luke Prokop, who in 2021 became the first player signed to an NHL contract to come out, though he has yet to play in the league.

open image in gallery Ottawa Senators jerseys with the names of Hollander and Rozanov, hang in the Senators' official store beside the jerseys of Senators players, including captain Brady Tkachuk, before an NHL hockey game ( (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File) )

"You never know if that show (will) instill some confidence in some people," Sanderson remarked, adding that any openly gay player would be fully embraced by teammates. "I don’t think we would treat them any differently. They’re our teammate, we love them no matter what, and obviously embrace them, absolutely."

Based on Rachel Reid’s 2019 novel, the TV adaptation, initially developed for Canadian streaming service Crave, became the top-rated series on HBO Max in its first season and has since been renewed for a second.

Its biggest champions at the Olympics appear to be the Canadian delegation. Tara MacBournie, their lead press liaison, noted that many Canadian athletes, gifted potted plants as part of the Olympic experience, named them Shane or Ilya. Canadian Alpine skier Kiki Alexander took her admiration further, sharing on TikTok that the village’s Canadian moose had been christened Shane, adding, "If you know, you know."

open image in gallery Connor Storrie, left, and Hudson Williams in ‘Heated Rivalry’ ( HBO )

Adam van Koeverden, a 2004 Olympic canoeing champion and now Canada's secretary of state for sport, is also a fan. "We’re the perfect country to be having the conversation and be putting that art out there that I think is advancing the conversation on diversity in hockey," van Koeverden told AP at the Games. "Hockey is for everyone and ‘Heated Rivalry’ makes it clear."

The series, which launched in Europe in January, has even become a surprise hit in Russia, despite the country's stringent anti-LGBT+ crackdowns. Due to the conflict in Ukraine, the IOC has permitted only a handful of Russian athletes to compete at the Milan Cortina Games as neutral individuals, with no national teams.

Beyond the athletes, "Heated Rivalry" is also drawing in new fans. Kim Sweet, 50, from Calgary, Alberta, described herself as "a huge hockey fan" and found the show intriguing. "How a very male-dominated sport has two guys having to work through the privacy of it all, and whether you ever want to come out," she said, adding, "It’s great having more eyes on the sport."

Angie Campos, a California resident, attended a game wearing a sweatshirt featuring the jerseys of the show's main characters. She is new to hockey, drawn in by the series, and she is not alone. Data from ticketing platform SeatGeek revealed a more than 20 per cent rise in weekly NHL ticket sales after the show first aired in late November, a surge not seen the previous year.

"The series didn’t just light up social media feeds, it may have sent fans straight to hockey games themselves," SeatGeek stated in its 16 January analysis. "While it’s impossible to attribute all of this growth to a single show, the timing is hard to ignore." Campos likened this newfound fandom to the influx of female NFL fans after Taylor Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. "It just makes it a little bit more relatable and it has definitely opened eyes to a human side of competition," she said.

Hockey is renowned for its rough-and-tumble nature, with occasional fights and hard hits, even in crucial games – as evidenced by the ejection of Canada’s Tom Wilson and French player Pierre Crinon for fighting during a recent Canadian victory. This environment of machismo and aggression makes the rink an unlikely yet potent backdrop for exploring themes of forbidden love and male sexual orientation. No active NHL player has publicly come out as gay in the league's century-plus history.

open image in gallery Hudson Williams at the 83rd Golden Globes ( ordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) )

While "Heated Rivalry" has been particularly popular among women, men are also beginning to discover its appeal. Christopher Ryan York, 20, said he had "hopped on the bandwagon" and was pleased the show was creating new hockey fans. "Anything to grow the sport, for sure," he added.

His father Kevin York, 60, said he hasn't seen the show, but can’t stop hearing about it back home in Alberta and believes it must be truly inspirational if it spurred a Canadian hockey player to come out as gay: Jesse Kortuem of Vancouver, who stepped away from the game at 17 for fear he wouldn't be accepted, shared his coming-out statement on Instagram on Jan. 13.

"Something has sparked in me (ok — yes credit to #HeatedRivalry)," he wrote. "I thought I would share because I want to speak to the athletes out there who are still in the closet or struggling to find their way. I want you to know that there is hope and you’re not alone."