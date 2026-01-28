Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The gay ice hockey television drama "Heated Rivalry" has rapidly transitioned from a word-of-mouth sensation in North America to a global phenomenon, propelling its lead stars, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, from obscurity to cultural icon status.

Since its debut in December 2025, the series has seen its actors grace the Golden Globes stage, walk Milan’s catwalks, and even carry the torch for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics this week.

Based on Rachel Reid’s 2019 novel, the program chronicles the decade-long secret relationship between Canadian Shane Hollander (Williams) and Russian Ilya Rozanov (Storrie), weaving together a narrative of slow-burning desire with explicit sexual encounters.

As the series launches across Europe, it has become an unexpected hit in Russia, despite homosexuality being illegal in the country and the show having no official release.

Mikhail Zygar, a journalist and author born in the former Soviet Union, much like the character Rozanov, spent his childhood as a closeted gay man in Russia.

He views the show as profoundly inspiring, not only for the LGBTQ+ community but for all Russians, describing it as "an attempt to normalize the discourse." Zygar stated, "It shows that it is OK. That people can fall in love and it’s so beautiful. And the popularity of this TV show definitely may change some perception from the broader audience."

Western sanctions on official streaming platforms make it challenging for Russians to access Western television, yet viewers are finding ways through illegal platforms. Despite anti-gay laws that could lead to punishment for sharing such content, they are actively engaging with the series. On Kinopoisk, Russia’s equivalent of IMDb, "Heated Rivalry" boasts an 8.6 rating, marking it as the highest-ranked TV show of all time according to Russian viewers, surpassing acclaimed series like "Breaking Bad" and "Game of Thrones."

However, official acceptance for programs like "Heated Rivalry" appears to be a distant prospect.

open image in gallery As the series launches across Europe, it has become an unexpected hit in Russia, despite the show having no official release ( HBO )

The LGBTQ+ community in Russia has endured escalating legal and public pressure for over a decade, a situation exacerbated since the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

President Vladimir Putin has framed the conflict as a proxy battle against the West, which he claims seeks to undermine Russia and its "traditional family values" by promoting LGBTQ+ rights.

Under current legislation, any depiction of gay and transgender individuals in a positive or even neutral light is prohibited. Gender-affirming medical care and changes to gender on official documents are also banned.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling in November 2022, which outlawed what the government termed "the international LGBT movement" as extremist, individuals associated with the LGBTQ+ community face potential imprisonment for up to six years.

Reflecting on this harsh reality, Zygar remarked, "It’s really hard to believe in some kind of happy ending, as we see in the show, in Russia’s reality today." He added, "Russia continues its brutal, aggressive war against Ukraine. There is no perspective of the end of this war. There is no perspective for a lot of LGBTQ+ people who live in Russia and a lot of people, a lot them have the only possibility to leave the country."

The show’s content has drawn criticism from conservative quarters within Russia. Georgy Soldatov, head of the Sorok Sorokov centre in Moscow, an organisation aligned with the Russian Orthodox Church, expressed his shock at the gay sexual content. "I found out that these scenes are presented almost in every episode and I was horrified why and how this video ended up on our Russian (streaming) platforms," he stated. Soldatov confirmed he had lodged a petition with the Prosecutor’s General Office against those who posted the content, describing it as "the propaganda of untraditional sexual relationship," a classification that mandates censorship of LGBTQ+ storylines in print, television, and film.

open image in gallery Reports in Russian media frequently detail dialogue being redubbed to eliminate references to LGBTQ+ relationships or individuals ( AP )

This has led to instances such as two Russian streaming services cutting a transgender character from the 1990s drama series "Twin Peaks," and another removing several scenes depicting a gay character from "The Sopranos." Reports in Russian media frequently detail dialogue being redubbed to eliminate references to LGBTQ+ relationships or individuals.

In stark contrast to the situation in Russia, where authorities launched a criminal probe last year against managers of a Moscow publishing house over books depicting LGBTQ+ relations, leading to raids and arrests, the US has seen a surge in LGBTQ+ romance sales. According to Brenna Conner, an analyst for Circana, which tracks 85 per cent of print retail sales in the US, "In the five weeks ending Jan. 10, 2026, LGBTQ+ romance sales surged more than 100% in unit sales compared to the same period the previous year, with ’Heated Rivalry' leading the growth."

Ultimately, Zygar interprets the popularity of "Heated Rivalry" in Russia as a powerful sign of resistance and moral support for the LGBTQ+ community. He stresses the importance of people watching it despite the obstacles. "It shows us that they’re trying to remain normal, they’re trying to remain resistant to the attempt of Putin’s regime to brainwash them. They are not brainwashed; they are not ready to agree with the propaganda and with official anti-LGBT mantras. They live their life, and they watch what they want to watch."