Still thinking about Heated Rivalry? Here’s where to listen and read the sequel
There are currently six books in Rachel Reid’s Game Changer series
Heated Rivalry is undoubtedly the most talked-about TV show of the year so far. Based on Rachel Reid’s book series, Game Changers, the TV adaptation follows the decade-long, slow-burning relationship between two NHL hockey players.
Its blend of sports drama and gay romance is an unlikely contender for 2026’s biggest show – but it’s a formula that’s drawn in millions of viewers around the world and made its two lead actors, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, overnight stars.
Spanning six episodes, the series follows Shane (played by Williams) and Ilya (Storrie) as they clash on the ice as rivals in opposing teams. Off the rink, the tension shifts: beneath the pressure of fame and the expectations of family, their emotional and physical bond deepens each hockey season.
The show is irresistibly charming, refreshing familiar romance tropes – enemies-to-lovers, secret affairs, opposites-attract – with surprising tenderness. But much of Heated Rivalry’s success lies in throwing away certain archetypes – there’s no toxic masculinity or misogyny, and the LGBT+ community has praised its representation of queer love.
Women have become particularly obsessed with the show, drawn to its vulnerability, yearning and emotional intimacy – all geared to the female gaze. In part thanks to Emerald Fennell’s “bodice-ripping” Wuthering Heights adaptation, “yearning” is the internet’s current buzzword – and it perfectly captures Heated Rivalry’s intensity.
No doubt you binged all six episodes of Heated Rivalry in record time – and if you can’t stop thinking about Ilya and Shane, the good news is that showrunner Jacob Tierney has already confirmed season two. The bad news is that we might not get it until 2027. “I don’t want to put out a rushed, shitty second season just because the show is very popular,” he told Variety.
While the first series was based on book two of Reid’s Game Changer series, the second series will likely follow the events of book six, The Long Game. There are four other titles in the series (Game Changer, Tough Guy, Common Goal and Role Model), which all focus on the romantic lives of different characters from the hockey league Here’s how to read the Game Changers series in order – plus, everything you need to know about the seventh book, Unrivalled (out in September).
How to read or listen to the ‘Game Changer’ books in order
'Game Changer' by Rachel Reid, published by Carina press
The first book in the series of the same name, Game Changer follows Scott Hunter – who you’ll be familiar with from episode three of Heated Rivalry (and that very public confession of love in episode five). The captain of the New York Admirals hockey team, Hunter, is openly gay, but has always been guarded about his private life. After a chance meeting with Kip Grady, a cheerful and charming smoothie shop worker, all that begins to change.
Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid, publishing Carina Press
The book that inspired the global obsession, Heated Rivalry is the second title in Reid’s series. It follows Canadian golden boy hockey player Shane Hollander, and rival star Ilya Rozanov, as they battle on ice while hiding a long-running relationship. Navigating the complications of fame, secrecy and the demands of their sports careers, the enemies-to-lovers storyline has surprising emotional depth.
'Tough Guy' by Rachel Reid, published by Carina Press
Tough Guy introduces us to yet more characters, with the attention turning to Ryan Price. A steely hockey player who secretly grapples with anxiety and vulnerability, he meets Fabian Smith, a musician who teaches Ryan to open up and trust others.
'Common Goal' by Rachel Reid, published by Carina Press
Book four in the Game Changer series, Common Goal shines the spotlight on Eric Bennett. An experienced hockey goalie, he becomes entangled in a relationship with a bartender with a lot of emotional baggage, Kyle Swift.
'Role Model' by Rachel Reid, published by Carina Press
The fifth book in the series follows Troy Barnett, a closeted and former bully in the league who wants to redeem himself. Helping him on his path to redemption is Harris Drover, his team’s charismatic and openly gay PR, who helps Barnett on his journey to self-acceptance.
'The Long Game' by Rachel Reid, published by Carina press
A direct sequel to Heated Rivalry, The Long Game is the source material behind season two of the TV show. If you can’t wait until then, the book picks up where series one left off. Shane and Ilya are a decade into their secret relationship and grappling with the idea of going public – but what will this mean for their celebrity careers, family and status in the hockey world?
'Unrivalled' by Rachel Reid, published by Carina Press
In mid-January of this year, Reid teased a seventh book in the Game Changers series, delighting fans by announcing that it will continue Shane and Ilya’s story. Spoilers ahead: now married and out, the couple face new challenges and acceptance within the sport isn’t a given. Released on 29 September 2026, you can pre-order it now.
