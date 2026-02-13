Still thinking about Heated Rivalry? Here’s where to listen and read the sequel

Heated Rivalry is undoubtedly the most talked-about TV show of the year so far. Based on Rachel Reid’s book series, Game Changers, the TV adaptation follows the decade-long, slow-burning relationship between two NHL hockey players.

Its blend of sports drama and gay romance is an unlikely contender for 2026’s biggest show – but it’s a formula that’s drawn in millions of viewers around the world and made its two lead actors, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, overnight stars.

Spanning six episodes, the series follows Shane (played by Williams) and Ilya (Storrie) as they clash on the ice as rivals in opposing teams. Off the rink, the tension shifts: beneath the pressure of fame and the expectations of family, their emotional and physical bond deepens each hockey season.

The show is irresistibly charming, refreshing familiar romance tropes – enemies-to-lovers, secret affairs, opposites-attract – with surprising tenderness. But much of Heated Rivalry’s success lies in throwing away certain archetypes – there’s no toxic masculinity or misogyny, and the LGBT+ community has praised its representation of queer love.

Women have become particularly obsessed with the show, drawn to its vulnerability, yearning and emotional intimacy – all geared to the female gaze. In part thanks to Emerald Fennell’s “bodice-ripping” Wuthering Heights adaptation, “yearning” is the internet’s current buzzword – and it perfectly captures Heated Rivalry’s intensity.

No doubt you binged all six episodes of Heated Rivalry in record time – and if you can’t stop thinking about Ilya and Shane, the good news is that showrunner Jacob Tierney has already confirmed season two. The bad news is that we might not get it until 2027. “I don’t want to put out a rushed, shitty second season just because the show is very popular,” he told Variety.

While the first series was based on book two of Reid’s Game Changer series, the second series will likely follow the events of book six, The Long Game. There are four other titles in the series (Game Changer, Tough Guy, Common Goal and Role Model), which all focus on the romantic lives of different characters from the hockey league Here’s how to read the Game Changers series in order – plus, everything you need to know about the seventh book, Unrivalled (out in September).

How to read or listen to the ‘Game Changer’ books in order

I’m obsessed with audiobooks – these are my 22 all-time favourite listens