I’m obsessed with audiobooks – these are my 22 all-time favourite listens

The best audiobooks offer total immersion in other worlds. From A-lister actors bringing to life characters off the page to incredible true stories and memoirs told by the writers themselves, audiobooks are a novel way to enjoy literature.

The industry is booming: audio revenue for UK publishers surging by a third between 2023 and 2024, with book lovers spending a record £268m on audiobooks, according to the Publishers Association.

It’s easy to see the appeal. Unlike a book, audiobooks can entertain you while you do other tasks. For many, they go hand in hand with chores like walking the dog, housework or skincare routines, occupying a side of the brain that’s busy doing something else. Audiobooks have also helped open up the literary world. In 2024, the National Literacy Trust found that 37.5 per cent of children and young people felt that listening to audiobooks also helped them pick up a physical book.

The favourite fiction genres are crime, thriller and fantasy. Richard Osman’s latest cosy crime caper, We Solve Murders, is consistently in the audiobook charts, while Audible’s new Harry Potter adaptation is dominating the bestseller lists (the starry cast includes Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen and Simon Pegg). Mirroring the book charts, Frieda McFadden’s novels are hugely popular as audiobooks.

Non-fiction is one of the fastest-growing genres, with memoirs, self-help guides, history books and biographies all proving popular. Clips of Prince Harry narrating his memoir Spare went viral, Matthew Perry’s 2022 autobiography is a poignant listen after the actor’s death and Mel Robbins’ The Let Them Theory gives listeners the same informative enjoyment as a podcast. “Miranda Hart’s I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You has been a recent stand-out and works particularly well in audio,” says Richard Lennon, Audio Publisher at Penguin Random House UK. “There’s something about hearing it performed in her own voice that’s really moving.”

There are plenty of ways to read audiobooks, too. The prevailing app is Amazon Audible, which has 800 thousand titles, and starts at £5.99 per month. However, there are also single-purchase options from Apple Books and Google Audiobooks, as well as the audiobooks included in Spotify Premium.

That’s all well and good, but there are thousands of options out there. If you’re looking to widen your listening or embrace the spoken word for the very first time, I’ve rounded up the best audiobooks to download in 2026. I’ve been an avid audiobook listener for years, so here’s some book inspiration to get you started, from memoirs to fiction.

Best overall – Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: £12.99 (or free with one credit), Audible.co.uk

– Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: £12.99 (or free with one credit), Audible.co.uk Best memoir – Educated by Tara Westover: £12.99 (or free with one credit), Audible.co.uk

– Educated by Tara Westover: £12.99 (or free with one credit), Audible.co.uk Best romance – One Day by David Nicholls: £20.99 (or free with one credit), Audible.co.uk

– One Day by David Nicholls: £20.99 (or free with one credit), Audible.co.uk Best for kids – Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by JK Rowling: £17.99 (or free with one credit), Audible.co.uk

– Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by JK Rowling: £17.99 (or free with one credit), Audible.co.uk Best new fiction – The Names by Florence Knapp: £12.99 (or free with one credit), Audible.co.uk

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester specialises in reviewing books. From the best books to pack for your summer holidays to new releases and novellas, she has her finger on the pulse when it comes to both debut authors and acclaimed writers. She knows what makes a gripping, moving or important story, whether it’s a romantic comedy or historical drama. She loves books of every genre, from romance and satire to mystery and crime, so there will be a book for every taste in her roundups.

