Big Bang Theory fans brand ‘multiverse armageddon’ spin-off show ‘ridiculous’

The plot for a new Big Bang Theory spin-off has been revealed and fans of the sitcom aren’t too impressed with what HBO Max has in store.

In October, it was announced that the show would focus on three characters from the original series: comic book owner Stuart Bloom, his girlfriend Denise and recurring character Bert Kibbler.

Kevin Sussmann, Lauren Lapkus and Brian Posehn are all set to reprise their roles in the series named Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which has since been confirmed to have a multiverse plot.

As per Variety, the official synopsis for the show states: “Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman) is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse armageddon.

open image in gallery Kevin Sussmann’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ character Stuart will head up a new spin-off ( CBS )

“Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

In a statement, co-creator Chuck Lorre said: “I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on The Big Bang Theory would have loved, hated, and argued about.”

In addition, fellow creator Zak Penn described the show as being something that “characters from Big Bang Theory would watch” and that he “couldn’t be more honoured to be working with these amazing people.”

However, consensus amongst fans would suggest that even for a show as wacky as Big Bang Theory, this might be a step too far.

“I mean, Big Bang Theory has its crazy moments but a multiverse plot sounds ridiculous,” bemoaned one fan.

Meanwhile, another said: “At this point this series feels unnecessary.”

“Nobody asked for this” added a third.

open image in gallery Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ which ran for 12 seasons between 2007 and 2019 ( CBS )

Speaking about the show during a panel at the Banff World Media Festival in June, Lorre said that the spin-off will have a different look from previous Big Bang Theory shows.

“There’s a lot of CGI,” Lorre said. “This is trying to incorporate some of that world of science fiction/fantasy into a comedy. And I’m completely out of my element, which is what I wanted. Which is what I was hoping to do, something that I had no experience with. And maybe I can learn as we go.”