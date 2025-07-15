Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HBO’s Harry Potter reboot released the first picture of Dominic McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter as filming began on the highly anticipated series.

The TV adaptation of the famous franchise, confirmed by HBO Max in 2023, aims to be a “faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer JK Rowling”.

Filming for the retelling of the novels has started in Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, Hertfordshire. HBO CEO Casey Bloys said the show was set to debut in 2027.

The series is expected to run for a decade, with each season based on one of the seven Rowling books. The books follow the story of 11-year-old Harry Potter as he learns of his acceptance to Hogwarts, the school of witchcraft and wizardry, and his attempts to defeat the evil Lord Voldemort.

In May last year, HBO announced that after nearly 30,000 auditions for the three lead roles, Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout had been cast as Harry, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

open image in gallery HBO’s Harry Potter reboot releases first picture of Dominic McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter ( Aidan Monaghan/HB0 )

The three leads were first played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, respectively, in the film adaptations which ran from 2001 to 2011.

Last month, Rowling, 59, delivered her early verdict on the series in a post on X.

“I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!” the author said.

In response, a user asked the author: “So you are not doing the writing for this show?”

“No, but I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers,” clarified Rowling.

Casting for most of the leading characters has been announced in the last few months. Paapa Essiedu is playing potions professor Severus Snape, Janet McTeer is acting as deputy Hogwarts headmistress and Gryffindor House head Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

The actors have faced criticism from some fans calling for a boycott of the series due to Rowling’s views on transgender people which many consider transphobic.

John Lithgow, who is playing Dumbledore, shared that a friend had sent him an article entitled, “An open letter to John Lithgow: Please walk away from Harry Potter”.

open image in gallery JK Rowling delivered her early verdict on the series last month ( Getty )

Frost, known for Shaun of the Dead, said in an interview that his opinions “don’t align in any way, shape or form” with those of the franchise creator.

Bloys previously addressed the subject and how it would impact the TV series.

“The decision to be in business with JK Rowling is not new for us. We’ve been in business for 25 years. We already have a show on HBO from her called CB Strike that we do with the BBC,” the HBO CEO said during an appearance on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, referring to the British crime drama TV programme based on the Cormoran Strike book series.

“It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them,” he said. “Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything. If you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter.”

Bloys added: “Our priority is what’s on the screen. Obviously, the Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority – what’s on screen.”