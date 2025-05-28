Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HBO has officially cast the key roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley in their new television adaptation of JK Rowling’s beloved book series.

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry, Arabella Stanton will play Hermione, and Alastair Stout has been cast as Ron.

More than 30,000 actors auditioned for the roles after HBO announced an open casting call last year. Filming is expected to begin this summer.

In a statement, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod said: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

The three newcomers will join a star-studded cast that also includes Nick Frost as the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid.

Oscar nominee John Lithgow has been cast as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore. Taking over Dame Maggie Smith’s role of Minerva McGonagall is Golden Globe winner Janet McTeer.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Gangs of London, The Lazarus Project and The Capture star Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape in the series. Alan Rickman famously played the role in the films.

Additionally, Luke Thallon will play Defence Against the Dark Arts professor Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse will take on the role of caretaker Argus Filch.

The TV adaption was confirmed by HBO Max in 2023 and aims to be a “faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer JK Rowling”.

The series is expected to run for a decade, with each season based on one of the seven Rowling books.

In a previous statement regarding casting, Gardiner and Mylod said: “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”

The original film series, which were released between 2001 and 2011, made international stars of the three leads Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry, Emma Watson, who played Hermione, and Rupert Grint who played Ron.

Last year, Radcliffe said he was excited by the idea of the new television adaptation.

“Like the rest of the world, I’m very excited to watch as an audience member,” the actor told E! News.

Asked about a possible cameo or guest appearance, Radcliffe said: “I don’t think so.”

“I think they very wisely want a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it. I’m very happy to just watch along with everyone else.”