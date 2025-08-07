Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new MasterChef 2025 series controversially features sacked hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode – but the final episodes will see Wallace replaced by Irish chef and restaurateur Anna Haugh.

This morning (Wednesday 6 August), the first three episodes of the series launched on BBC iPlayer. The first episode will also air on BBC One this evening, with the next two following on Thursday and Friday.

The Independent understands that Wallace will be replaced by Haugh towards the end of the new series, since allegations of inappropriate behaviour emerged against him during filming last November. It is understood that Wallace won’t feature in the series after the semi-finals.

Haugh, best known for hosting the BBC cookery show Big Irish Food Tour, has made appearances on Celebrity MasterChef in the past, and in 2022, she joined Wallace and Marcus Wareing as a judge for MasterChef: The Professionals.

She appeared as a guest judge on Gordon Ramsay's US show Hell's Kitchen and as a chef on BBC's Ready Steady Cook, and often imparts her cooking wisdom on daytime shows, including Saturday Kitchen.

On her Big Irish Food Tour, Haugh is accompanied by celebrity friends as they explore the history of Irish cuisine and try different recipes. Stars including TV presenter Laura Whitmore, comedian Katherine Ryan and presenter Angela Scanlon have all made appearances on the series.

In May 2019, Haugh founded the modern European and Irish-influenced Myrtle Restaurant in Chelsea, London.

Restaurant critic and TV personality Grace Dent, meanwhile, was brought in to replace Wallace on the next series of Celebrity MasterChef, which has already been filmed.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace will be replaced by Anna Haugh for final ‘MasterChef’ 2025 episodes ( Getty Images )

Wallace’s MasterChef sacking came after an independent report substantiated 45 allegations against him, including claims of inappropriate sexual language and one incident of unwelcome physical contact. He has apologised “for any distress caused”, saying the report into his misconduct cleared him of “the most serious and sensational accusations”.

His co-host Torode was also the subject of an allegation about using racist language that was upheld as part of the Lewis Silkin review, but the TV star said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.

When the BBC announced the 2025 series would be broadcast despite the controversy surrounding its hosts, a statement said it had “not been an easy decision in the circumstances”.

open image in gallery Anna Haugh on her BBC show 'Big Irish Food Tour' ( BBC )

The BBC added that “broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.”

But the corporation said a decision had not yet been made regarding the celebrity series and the Christmas special.

open image in gallery John Torode and Gregg Wallace in the new series of ‘MasterChef’ ( BBC )

Six amateur chefs feature in the first heat of the current series, with both hosts appearing in the opening episode, in which Wallace says: “Light the stoves, get yourselves a clean apron, and let’s find some talent.”

The pair’s usual jokes appear to be considerably pared back, and there is less chatter between them and the chefs.

In an interview with The Sun last month, Wallace apologised to anyone hurt by his behaviour, but insisted he is “not a groper, a sex pest or a flasher”.

He said: “People think I’m a sex pest. I am not. I am not sexist or a misogynist, or any of it. There never were any accusations of sexual harassment.”