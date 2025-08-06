Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The controversial new series of MasterChef, which is presented by sacked hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode, has landed on BBC iPlayer, leaving fans of the show torn.

The first three episodes of the 21st series were released on the streaming platform on Wednesday (6 August), with the BBC confirming that the new episodes will feature fewer jokes and chatter between the hosts and the chefs.

The series, which will air its first episode on BBC One at 8pm on Wednesday, features both presenters in the introductory shots, with Torode saying: “This is the sort of stuff that dreams are made of,” while Wallace can be seen telling a contestant: “That is a cracker of a job.”

However, there has been pushback from viewers, who, despite being fans of the show, feel uncomfortable about watching Wallace and Torode following the misconduct allegations against them.

open image in gallery John Torode and Gregg Wallace in episode one of the new series of 'MasterChef' ( BBC )

One fan noted: “I’m split over watching MasterChef. I don’t want to be watching Wallace but I do love seeing people doing things they are so passionate about (the contestants, not hosts).”

Another viewer, who is interested in watching the show, wrote: “I’m intrigued to see how they manage the edits... I’m a MasterChef fan –watch every episode and have my system set to record all in case I miss one. I feel conflicted on this one and it’s right that they’ve sacked the presenters given the background.”

A third person remarked: “Just disgraceful that they are broadcasting this.”

Meanwhile, a fourth viewer said that it was “not acceptable” that the BBC was airing the show “just to keep the summer schedule filled”, stating that the “treatment of women” should have been prioritised.

Asked whether the new series of MasterChef should be shown, MP Lisa Nandy told BBC Breakfast: “It’s absolutely not for me, as the Culture Secretary and a member of the government, to tell broadcasters what they can and can’t broadcast.”

However, Nandy said she “certainly won’t be watching this series”.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

open image in gallery Numerous misconduct allegations against Wallace and Torode were held up in a report published in July ( BBC )

In July, the BBC confirmed that MasterChef, which was filmed before allegations against Wallace and Torode were upheld, would be broadcast in August, adding that it had “not been an easy decision in the circumstances.”

The company said that “broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.”

In addition, the corporation said that a decision is yet to be made about Celebrity MasterChef and it Christmas specials, which are both presented by Torode and Grace Dent, the latter of whom replaced Wallace after he stepped away from the show.

Six amateur chefs feature in the first heat, and a message on the BBC media centre, alongside interviews with the contestants, states: “Please note this information is accurate at the time of filming, certain aspects may have since changed but this represents the contributors as the competition starts.”

It comes after one of the contestants, Sarah Shafi, asked to be edited out of the series after objecting to it being broadcast. During an interview with The Guardian, the 57-year-old explained that, during a “heated conversation” with a producer, she was urged to think about the life-changing opportunity the show provided to some contestants.

open image in gallery Sarah Shafi on ‘Newsnight’ ( BBC )

In November 2024, it was announced that Wallace had stepped away from his role on the BBC cooking show while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated. In July, a statement from Banijay UK and the BBC said they had agreed “Mr Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable”. This came after a review, published by the legal firm Lewis Silkin, upheld 45 of 83 allegations against the chef.

Wallace issued an apology saying he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate”. Torode was the subject of one allegation about using racist language that was upheld as part of the review, but the TV star said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.