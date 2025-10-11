Graham Norton reveals which celebrity was ‘hell’ to interview on BBC chat show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Graham Norton has named the film star that was “hell” to interview on his BBC chat show.

The Irish host, who has presented The Graham Norton Show since 2007, has interviewed the most famous celebrities, ranging from Julia Roberts and Harrison Ford to Madonna and Taylor Swift.

But Mark Wahlberg looms large in Norton’s memory due to the fact he was so drunk while they were recording.

“If you ever see a drunk person on the show, it’s because they’ve arrived drunk – we have not made that happen,” Norton, 62, said at Henley Literary Festival 2025 on Friday (10 October).

“Mark Wahlberg was a weird one because when he arrived, he didn’t seem drunk. He told me about his film, told me a couple of stories about stunts going wrong or whatever, and then it was only 15 minutes into the show when whatever the hell was in his system really took hold – and it was hell.”

The episode in question aired in 2013 and also featured Sarah Silverman and Michael Fassbender – both of whom struggled to get a word in because of Wahlberg, who was promoting Broken City.

“No one could tell a story,” Norton explained. “:You tried to tell a story, he’d just interrupt and, at one stage, Michael Fassbender was telling a story and this one as going quite well. He was really getting into the heart of the anecdote.

Norton continued: “I thought, ‘this one is going well – I wonder why’ and I looked over at Mark Wahlberg and he was asleep. So yeah, we don’t encourage that.”

The host debunked the rumour that producers get their guests drunk, stating: “We really don’t.”

“There’ll be a drink waiting for you if you want one and then, while we’re showing a clip or getting the music ready, they might be able to rush in and top you up, but the most you can have is two, three tops. So if anyone does want to appear on the show and be drunk, my tip to you would be pre-load.”

open image in gallery Graham Norton struggled his way through a Mark Wahlberg interview in 2013 ( BBC )

Wahlberg later claimed his antics on the show were pre-planned with Silverman, telling Digital Spy: “Some people took it too seriously.”

Norton previously said he also struggled to interview Mickey Rourke as he was so drunk.

He described the Wrestler actor as “hard work” due to the fact he had drunk half a bottle of Jack Daniels upon his arrival to the Graham Norton Show studios.

“I just happened to be standing there when he got out of the car and he was holding a bottle of Jack Daniels, which is already worrying.

“But then we noticed the bottle of Jack Daniels was half-empty. It soon became very clear where that Jack Daniels had gone.”

open image in gallery Graham Norton has hosted his BBC chat show since 2007 ( BBC )

Norton also revealed the guests he would like to appear on the show, citing Brad Pitt and either Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

Over the years, Norton, who previously opened up about accidentally insulting Oscar winner Jessica Chastain on the show, has remained tight-lipped when it comes to discussing his favourite guest – though the host did once call film producer Harvey Weinstein, now a convicted rapist, the “worst” person he’s interviewed.