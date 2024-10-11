Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Graham Norton has revealed the celebrity who he claims “wasn’t a great guest” on his chat show.

Norton has interviewed some of the world’s biggest stars on The Graham Norton Show, which he has hosted since 2007.

The series started on BBC Two before moving to BBC One in 2010, where it succeeded Jonathan Ross’s talk show. Before that, the Irish presenter hosted V Graham Norton on Channel 4.

Over the years, Norton, who previously opened up about accidentally insulting Oscar winner Jessica Chastain on the show, has remained tight-lipped when it comes to discussing his favourite guest – though the host did once call film producer Harvey Weinstein, now a convicted rapist, the “worst” person he’s interviewed.

He’s since named the star he thought was not an effective guest, suggesting it was due to nerves.

Speaking to News.com.au, Norton, 61, said that Kill Bill and Splash! actor Daryl Hannah “wasn’t a great guest” – but instead of being due to “diva” behaviour, it was purely down to anxiety on her part.

Norton said that he had been warned that Hannah was not a fan of chat shows, highlighting a rumour that she was said to have fainted during an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.

“So she did our show and, bless her, she wasn’t a great guest,” the host explained, adding: “But what I loved was, because she got through it, afterwards she was high as a kite. She really felt like she’d done an amazing thing. And I was thrilled for her that she had gotten through it. It was still a very poor show.’

Hannah appeared on the first series of V Graham Norton in 2002 – and was the sole guest.

open image in gallery Daryl Hannah appeared on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ in 2002 ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

Norton said that another guest he struggled with was Mickey Rourke, describing the Wrestler actor as “hard work” due to the fact he had drunk half a bottle of Jack Daniels upon his arrival to the Graham Norton Show studios.

“I just happened to be standing there when he got out of the car and he was holding a bottle of Jack Daniels, which is already worrying.

“But then we noticed the bottle of Jack Daniels was half-empty. It soon became very clear where that Jack Daniels had gone.”

open image in gallery Graham Norton has struggled with several celebrities on his chat shows over the years ( BBC )

Norton explained: “Those nights are quite hard work where you’re just trying to keep it together and get to the finishing line.” Rourke appeared on the series in 2008 alongside Jessica Biel and Martha Wainwright.

The host also recollected Madonna being “a bit rude” to two fans who presented the singer with two dolls of herself when she appeared alongside Andrea Riseborough and James D’Arcy in 2012.

‘I saw them after the show and said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry she was a bit rude about the dolls.’ But they couldn’t have been happier. Their diva had behaved in exactly the way they wanted her to.”

Norton is currently promoting what will be his first ever live tour of Australia, which is scheduled to take place in March.