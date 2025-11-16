Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New MasterChef host Grace Dent has given her verdict on the show’s two outgoing presenters, John Torode and Gregg Wallace, both of whom were sacked from the series following investigations into their behaviour.

On Monday (17 November), Dent co-presents the new series of Celebrity MasterChef with Torode. The series, however, was filmed prior to Torode’s sacking, after a complaint that he had used “an extremely offensive racist term” during production was upheld – though Torode himself has said he has “no recollection” of using the term.

In a new interview to promote the series, food critic Dent has voiced her continued support for Torode, calling him “one of the kindest, most concerned, clever, thoughtful men that I know”, and a real-life friend.

She was less effusive when discussing Wallace, who was dropped from the BBC cooking franchise after more than half of 83 complaints about his off-screen behaviour were upheld. In July, a report was published into the allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Wallace, which included making sexual jokes and asking for the phone numbers of female production staff.

“He was always a very, very big character,” Dent told The Sunday Times. “After reading the entire report, my recollections of having a nice time with him, drinking coffee and having a biscuit now and again is pretty much irrelevant. For me to sit here now and go, ‘Well, that’s not the Gregg that I knew,’ is beside the point because it’s not about what I think.”

open image in gallery John Torode and Grace Dent present the new series of ‘Celebrity MasterChef’, which was filmed prior to Torode’s sacking ( BBC/PA Wire )

Dent added that she kept her distance from Wallace during production of the series, on which she originally served as a recurring critic.

“He said an awful lot, and that was during the point when I was starting my new [MasterChef] job and I utterly cut myself off from all of that,” she explained.

Dent is currently filming her first edition of the regular MasterChef as its presenter, where she will be hosting alongside chef Anna Haugh. The series will be broadcast in 2026. Dent added that having two women present the show means it will have a very different flavour. “MasterChef was a very male place for the whole time I was there – utter male energy all the time,” she said.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace is currently suing the BBC for damages ( PA Archive )

In September, Wallace launched legal action over his MasterChef sacking, suing the BBC for damages after claiming he has experienced “distress and harassment”.

It came after the former green grocer alleged in July that he had been “touched and groped” on a regular basis by female fans and was the subject of many “inappropriate” remarks made by female MasterChef contestants.

“It wouldn’t even cross my mind [to complain] though,” he said. “Now, I’m not suggesting that groping is right, but it was happening to me on a regular basis. It was just extraordinary.”