Gogglebox fans say show ‘won’t be the same’ after popular couple are cut from new season
Roisin and Joe had been part of the show since 2022
Scottish Gogglebox duo Roisin Kelly and Joe Kyle have been axed from the popular Channel 4 programme, leaving fans of the pair devastated.
Kelly announced the news to her fans on TikTok, confirming that their time on Gogglebox has come to an end after three and a half years on the series.
She wrote in a statement: “After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa, Channel 4 have decided it's time for Joe and I to stretch out our legs and has not asked us back for season 26. Therefore, we are leaving the Gogglebox family.”
Kelly said that she “couldn't be more grateful to Studio Lambert for the opportunity”, adding that she and Joe will “miss watching TV with you all on Friday nights”.
The proud Scot said that it had been an “honour” to represent her country on TV and “prove we don't actually need subtitles”.
She continued by thanking members of the Gogglebox cast and crew, many of whom have “become like our family”.
Kelly ended the message, writing: “'A huge thank you to everyone who has watched us, met us, and supported us during this experience, it for sure has been a once in a lifetime opportunity.
“Time to watch TV in silence for a bit and put down the popcorn. Miss you already, Roisin and Joe xxx.”
Fans have since shared their sympathies with the couple, admitting that Gogglebox won’t be the same without them. “Loved you & Joe on Gogglebox. Won’t be the same without you,” said one unhappy viewer.
Another wrote: “What a miss you guys will be! Flew the flag for us.”
A third remarked: “Ahhh, Roisin. You two were a pleasure to cast and smashed it year after year. I’m so proud of both of you, total naturals. I hope you both THRIVE in whatever you do next.”
The couple joined Gogglebox in 2022, and were the first Scots on the show in six years. Their casting followed after former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross told Channel 4 bosses during a Scottish Affairs Committee session in 2021 that there had not been a Scottish family on the programme since 2016.
As a result, Channel 4 launched a dedicated casting team to find Scots to star in the hit TV series.
