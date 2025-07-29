Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Gogglebox duo Roisin Kelly and Joe Kyle have been axed from the popular Channel 4 programme, leaving fans of the pair devastated.

Kelly announced the news to her fans on TikTok, confirming that their time on Gogglebox has come to an end after three and a half years on the series.

She wrote in a statement: “After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa, Channel 4 have decided it's time for Joe and I to stretch out our legs and has not asked us back for season 26. Therefore, we are leaving the Gogglebox family.”

Kelly said that she “couldn't be more grateful to Studio Lambert for the opportunity”, adding that she and Joe will “miss watching TV with you all on Friday nights”.

open image in gallery Roisin Kelly's statement on TikTok ( TikTok/palsb4gals )

The proud Scot said that it had been an “honour” to represent her country on TV and “prove we don't actually need subtitles”.

She continued by thanking members of the Gogglebox cast and crew, many of whom have “become like our family”.

Kelly ended the message, writing: “'A huge thank you to everyone who has watched us, met us, and supported us during this experience, it for sure has been a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Time to watch TV in silence for a bit and put down the popcorn. Miss you already, Roisin and Joe xxx.”

Fans have since shared their sympathies with the couple, admitting that Gogglebox won’t be the same without them. “Loved you & Joe on Gogglebox. Won’t be the same without you,” said one unhappy viewer.

Another wrote: “What a miss you guys will be! Flew the flag for us.”

A third remarked: “Ahhh, Roisin. You two were a pleasure to cast and smashed it year after year. I’m so proud of both of you, total naturals. I hope you both THRIVE in whatever you do next.”

open image in gallery Roisin and Joe on ‘Gogglebox’ ( Channel 4 )

The couple joined Gogglebox in 2022, and were the first Scots on the show in six years. Their casting followed after former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross told Channel 4 bosses during a Scottish Affairs Committee session in 2021 that there had not been a Scottish family on the programme since 2016.

As a result, Channel 4 launched a dedicated casting team to find Scots to star in the hit TV series.