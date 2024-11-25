Gogglebox fans send love as stars announce death of dog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gogglebox fans have rushed to share their condolences with two cast members after they announced the death of their dog.

Former couple Stephen Webb, 53, and Daniel Lustig, 43, shared that their poodle had died on Instagram on Sunday, 24 November.

Webb and Lustig welcomed the pet while they were in a relationship and are still on good terms despite deciding to divorce after six years of marriage in April.

The former couple, who still run a hair salon together, shared a photo of the golden puppy to social media alongside the caption: “Today we said goodbye to the kindest little girl, our princess RIP.”

Webb also shared a video montage of the poodle captioned “RIP”.

Fans were quick to send their love to Webb and Lustig. “I know what it feels like , they are our fur babies,’ one person wrote.

“Oh my goodness Stephen I’m so sorry, she was a little darling. Sending my love to you,” another added.

“Oh dear, my heart hurts for you both,” a third person said. “Sleep tight little princess xxx”

Webb and Lustig have remained close after announcing their divorce with Webb sharing a video of them on a tandem bicycle last week.

“Riding tandem straight out of this marriage,” he joked. “#bff.”

Announcing their divorce in April, Webb said: “There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we’ve unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways.”

Meanwhile, Lustig added: “We’ve made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end. I’m sure we will forever be friends.”

Webb appeared on the first 10 series of Gogglebox with his then-partner Chris Ashby-Steed. The pair split among rumours of a feud, with Chris eventually leaving the show in 2018.

Webb then appeared with his mum Pat, who died in January, for two series before being joined by Lustig.

The show has experienced further tragedy with the death of 40-year-old George Gilbey in March this year, Gilbey went on to Celebrity Big Brother fame after appearing on Gogglebox.

The news was first shared by TV personality Ricci Guarnaccio, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 alongside Gilbey, with Guarnaccio confirming the death had occurred while Gilbey was at work.