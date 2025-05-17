Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gogglebox viewers have been left concerned that the series is headed for decline after the cast were made to watch several “boring” reality shows in the latest episode.

The popular Channel 4 programme, which first aired in 2013, sees a host of “armchair critics” share their unfiltered verdict on the week’s most intriguing TV, hand-picked by the show’s producers.

In Friday night’s episode (16 May), programmes selected included several reality shows: Virgin Island, Race Across the World, The Piano, I Kissed a Boy, and Made in Chelsea.

Virgin Island follows 12 adult virgins as they embark on a sex therapy retreat on a Croatian island. Meanwhile, Race Across the World sees five pairs of contestants compete to win £20,000 by racing across Asia without smartphones or bank cards.

Despite the popularity of all five programmes, Gogglebox viewers complained that the episode was oversaturated with unscripted series. On social media, they longed for the days when the cast watched more dramas.

open image in gallery Wiltshire couple Giles Wood and Mary Killen on ‘Gogglebox’ ( Channel 4 )

“Love Gogglebox [I] watched every series but can you go back to them watching soaps, dramas, there’s too much reality TV shows being watched,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Meanwhile another viewer added: “God be the days we would watch them watching great dramas such as Line of Duty etc.” A third person wrote: “I know Gogglebox is a reality show, but does it mean they have to watch so many other reality shows?”

“Hope this isn’t the end for this much loved [programme],” one fan worried. “Gogglebox is so boring tonight. #saveGogglebox.”

open image in gallery Best friends Abbie Lynn and Georgia Bell on ‘Gogglebox’ ( Chanel 4 )

In addition to Virgin Island and Race Around the World, cast mates were seen watching The Piano, I Kissed a Boy, and Made in Chelsea.

The Piano follows Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman as she spies on public pianos in UK train stations in search of amateur musicians to perform at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Elsewhere, I Kissed a Boy – the UK’s first gay reality dating show – sees 10 single men meet for the first time with a smooch before shacking up together in an Italian villa to see if they can make their relationships work.

Lastly, Made in Chelsea is a BAFTA-winning series, which has followed the lives of the upper-class King’s Road set since 2011 and has made celebrities of cast members including Jamie Laing, Spencer Matthews, Ollie Locke and Louise Thompson.

Gogglebox is now in its 25th series and the programme’s contract is renewed by Channel 4 roughly every three years, as per Deadline. Back in 2023, the publication reported ITV had unsuccessfully attempted to poach the series mid-contract.

The show’s production company, Studio Lambert, is one of the most successful British unscripted producers, and is also behind The Traitors and Race Across the World.

Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Fridays at 9pm.