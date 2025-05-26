Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Georgia Tennant has admitted that she held assumptions about her now-husband, Scottish actor David Tennant, when they first met.

The couple were famously introduced when Georgia was cast as the genetically engineered daughter of David Tennant’s character, the Doctor, in the fourth series of Doctor Who.

Georgia, whose father Peter Davidson played the fifth incarnation of the Doctor between 1981 to 1984, married David in 2011. He adopted her son from a previous relationship, Ty, and they share four more children together: Olive, 14, Wilfred, 12, Doris, nine, and Birdie, five.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Georgia recalled meeting David for the first time in a cafe when he was dressed as the Doctor.

“He bounded in,” she said. “Initially, I thought, oh, he’s going to be a wanker, because that’s my slight default position with the number one on the call sheets.”

Evidently, this turned out not to be the case: she and David have been married for 14 years. Last December, David got the letter “G” tattooed on his wrist as a surprise tribute for her 40th birthday.

In the same interview, Georgia joked that she dined out on the sentence, “He played my dad,” because it made her husband feel “old and it makes me feel young”.

She also spoke about her and David’s vocal championing of transgender rights, explaining: “I want all my children to grow up in a world where they can be who they are, and evolve from who they are now to who they may end up being, without judgement or fear or attack.

“I have to fight for the future world that they go into and, as the adult in the situation, you have a responsibility to do that.”

Georgia is currently starring in the second season of The Horne Section TV Show – a meta-comedy with Alex Horne, Greg Davies and guest stars including Tim Key and Martin Kemp – on Channel 4.

David appeared at MCM Comic Con in London this weekend, where he opened up about how a superhero role he’d been coveting went to fellow actor Pedro Pascal.

He is known for his performances in hit sci-fi series including Doctor Who and the Netflix show Jessica Jones, as well as his more recent role as the villain Tony Baddingham in Disney+’s hit show Rivals.

It has now emerged that he was keen to play the character of Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, the leader of Marvel Comics’ Fantastic Four.

“In terms of superheroes, I don’t know, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards, and unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction,” Tennant said during an appearance at MCM Comic Con in London this weekend.

“Although if it has to be someone, I’m happy for it to be Pedro Pascal, frankly.”