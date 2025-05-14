Georgia Tennant pokes fun at husband David as they celebrate 17th anniversary
Couple first met while filming an episode of ‘Doctor Who’ back in 2008
Georgia Tennant has marked 17 years with her actor husband David with a sweet Instagram post – but couldn’t resist the opportunity to poke fun at him, too.
The 40-year-old shared a series of photos of her and the Doctor Who star, 54, alongside snaps of him looking after their children, on her social media account to celebrate 17 years since they became a couple.
Although she praised the Broadchurch actor as “kind, funny and relentlessly generous”, the Staged star also noted that her husband remains “Bafta-less”, after recently losing out to Lennie James in the best actor category at the ceremony on Sunday night (11 May).
David was nominated for his role as the power-hungry villain Lord Baddingham in Rivals, the Disney+ adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s novel.
“Seventeen years since we became us,” Georgia captioned her post. “I am so relieved I get to do it all with you. My kind, funny, relentlessly generous, Bafta-less love. You are it x.”
The couple’s celebrity pals shared congratulatory messages, with the pair’s Staged co-star Anna Lundberg, who is married to David’s Good Omens co-star Michael Sheen, writing: “You guys xx.”
Actor Cush Jumbo, who recently appeared alongside David in the West End production of Macbeth, described the pair as “COUPLE. GOALS. PERIOD”.
David and Georgia met on the set of Doctor Who in 2008, when they co-starred in the episode “The Doctor’s Daughter” in the fourth series.
Georgia, whose father Peter Davison played the fifth incarnation of the Doctor from 1981 to 1984, played the role of Jenny, the Doctor’s doctor who has been created using an extract of his DNA.
The couple married in 2011, with David adopting Ty, Georgia’s son from a previous relationship, in the same year.
They are also parents to 14-year-old Olive, 12-year-old Wilfred, nine-year-old Doris and five-year-old Birdie.
In a 2020 interview on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, David revealed that he initially thought that their relationship was “unlikely” to last because of the 13-year age gap between them.
“I thought we were an unlikely life partnership, I suppose,” he said. “There is a bit of an age gap.”
He also admitted that it felt “a bit stupid” to be marrying the daughter of a previous Doctor, telling Roslin: “Because Doctor Who had run through my life like a stick of rock, to end up marrying the daughter of one of the Doctors, it all felt a bit stupid… That wasn’t really likely to happen. So there were a lot of things against it.”
