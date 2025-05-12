Jump to content
The best dressed on the Bafta TV Awards red carpet

From Danny Dyer sporting a slick black suit to Billie Piper in a punk-inspired Vivienne Westwood gown – here are the best looks from Sunday night’s event

Ellie Muir
Monday 12 May 2025 06:48 EDT
Marisa Abela wins leading actress at Bafta TV awards

The Bafta TV awards are not just about celebrating the series that we’ve all been binge-watching in the past year, they’re also an opportunity to admire the red carpet fashion from the biggest names in British telly.

A star-studded guest list, including David Tennant, Lennie James and Ruth Jones, arrived at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (11 May), sporting eclectic looks that ranged from sharp tailoring to punky, voluminous gowns.

As host, Traitors US star Alan Cumming had numerous outfit changes throughout the evening, starting out in a bold suit before changing into a pair of flared, sparkling blue trousers that raised eyebrows among viewers.

Find out the best-dressed stars below....

Anna Maxwell Martin

Anna Maxwell Martin pictured at the Bafta TV Awards
Anna Maxwell Martin pictured at the Bafta TV Awards (Getty Images)

Anna Maxwell Martin, who was nominated for Leading Actress for her turn in ITV1’s Until I Kill You, made a strong bid for best dressed on the night. She wore a voluminous black dress by Serbian designer ​​Roksanda Ilinčić, which featured asymmetric ruffles and peplum detailing, completed with a pair of white pointed kitten heels.

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan pictured at Bafta TV Awards
Nicola Coughlan pictured at Bafta TV Awards (Getty Images)

Another stunning outfit came courtesy of Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who was nominated for her comedic role in Channel 4’s Big Mood. She wore a custom Richard Quinn glittery black gown topped with off-the-shoulder floral detailing.

Marisa Abela

(Getty Images)

Marisa Abela, who took home the Leading Actress award for her turn as banker Yasmin Kara-Hanani in series three of the high-octane BBC drama Industry, stunned while wearing a plum-coloured bustier top with a black tulle maxi skirt, which was a custom design by New York label Danielle Frankel.

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer pictured at the Bafa TV Awards
Danny Dyer pictured at the Bafa TV Awards (Getty Images)

Danny Dyer, who won Male Performance in a Comedy for his joyous role in Sky’s Mr Bigstuff, looked dapper as he showed off his new moustache while wearing a tuxedo with navy blue lapels.

Lennie James

Lennie James at the TV Bafta Awards
Lennie James at the TV Bafta Awards (Getty Images for P&O Cruises)

Lennie James, who won the prize for Leading Actor for his role in BBC’s Mr Loverman, wore a sharp black suit, with a matching shirt and tie.

Billie Piper

Billie Piper at the TV Bafta Awards
Billie Piper at the TV Bafta Awards (Getty Images)

The Doctor Who actor, who was nominated in the Leading Actress category for Scoop, wore a punky, bubblegum-pink off-the-shoulder gown with a voluminous train from Vivienne Westwood.

Claudia Winkleman

Claudia Winkleman at the TV Bafta Awards
Claudia Winkleman at the TV Bafta Awards (Getty Images)

TV presenter Claudia Winkleman, whose reality show The Traitors was nominated in several categories, ripped up the red carpet rule book as she wore a pair of black leggings dressed up with a black blazer and white pointed stilettos.

Nafessa Williams

Nafessa Williams at the TV Bafta Awards
Nafessa Williams at the TV Bafta Awards (Getty Images)

American actor Nafessa Williams, who played Cameron Cooke in Disney’s Jilly Cooper adaptation Rivals, stunned in a coral PVC strapless maxi dress.

David Tennant

David Tennant at the TV Bafta Awards
David Tennant at the TV Bafta Awards (Ian West/PA)

Rivals star David Tennant channelled his inner Tony Baddingham wearing a check suit with burgundy piping paired with a burgundy silk shirt and a bow knickerchief.

Jessie J

Jessie J pictured at the TV Bafta Awards
Jessie J pictured at the TV Bafta Awards (Getty Images)

Singer Jessie J, who gave a musical performance on the night, wore an oversized burgundy suit and striped tie.

Ruth Jones

‘Gavin and Stacey’ actor pictured at the TV Bafta Awards
‘Gavin and Stacey’ actor pictured at the TV Bafta Awards (Getty Images)

Actor Ruth Jones, who won Female Performance in a Comedy for Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, arrived on the red carpet wearing a floor-length royal blue satin gown.

Alan Cumming

Bafta TV host pictured at the awards ceremony
Bafta TV host pictured at the awards ceremony (Getty Images)

Alan Cumming, who was the host for Sunday night’s event, had numerous outfit changes throughout the evening, beginning the night on the red carpet wearing a structured suit before switching into some flared, sparkling blue slacks.

Emma and Matt Willis

Emma and Matt Willis pictured at the Bafta TV Awards
Emma and Matt Willis pictured at the Bafta TV Awards (Getty Images)

Emma and Matt Willis both arrived at the ceremony wearing power suits, with TV presenter Emma wearing a double-breasted grey monogrammed Gucci two-piece and Busted singer Matt sporting a navy blue suit with a polka dot cravat.

The full list of winners at this year’s TV Baftas can be found here.

