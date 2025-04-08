Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Gavin & Stacey star has reportedly met with show bosses to discuss a spin-off series that will “double the BBC’s money” following the record-breaking festive finale.

The conclusion to the much-loved series, created by James Corden and Ruth Jones, became the UK’s most-watched scripted show across all broadcasters and streamers since records began in 2002, when it aired on Christmas Day last year.

The sitcom, which follows the chaotic yet heartwarming lives of the two families belonging to Gavin and Stacey Shipman (Joanna Page and Mathew Horne), saw 12.3 million viewers tune in on Christmas Day alone, beating the 2019 special and making it the biggest Christmas Day overnight ratings since 2008.

Larry Lamb, who played Gavin’s father Mick Shipman in the show, has reportedly pushed producers to “put it in the cinema” following the series’ most recent success, per the Daily Star.

The actor is said to have urged BBC boss Tim Davie to turn the Gavin & Stacey reboot into a film, telling him the broadcaster would double their profits.

“You’d make all the money over again,” the actor said, admitting he wasn’t certain if Davie was keen on the idea. “Well, he’s the boss of the BBC. You don’t give the game away, do you?” he said.

“From the look on his face it was either: ‘That's not a bad idea,’ or: ‘I wish these people would stop trying to do my job for me. They can barely do their own.’''

open image in gallery Larry Lamb has urged BBC bosses to turn the ‘Gavin & Stacey’ finale into a film ( PA )

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

It comes after the actor told Radio Times last November that he’s optimistic the BBC could commission further Gavin & Stacey content in the future.

“Never say never,” he said. “Having waited all those years, answering people's questions about if there's ever going to be another one and then having to answer the same question when we'd done another one, I was surprised but not shocked.

open image in gallery The much-loved series broke viewing records when the final episode aired on Christmas Day ( BBC )

“And I don't think the BBC will ever kill the goose that laid the golden egg,” he added. “The point is, we just put together the most extraordinary, grand finale to the best part of 20 years of work. Who knows?”

The show’s creators and co-stars Corden and Jones said they were “overwhelmed” by the response to the finale after it aired last December.

“Gavin & Stacey really does belong to the audience and we are beyond thrilled that so many people enjoyed watching it this Christmas,” they said.