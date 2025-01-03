Gavin & Stacey finale breaks viewing records across all streamers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Gavin & Stacey finale has become the UK’s most-watched scripted show across all broadcasters and streamers since records began in 2002, the BBC has announced.

The show returned for a final time on 25 December last year, with the much-anticipated episode finally answering the fate of Nessa and Smithy’s relationship, picking up from 2019’s cliffhanger that saw Nessa (Ruth Jones) get down on one knee and propose to Smithy (James Corden).

The show has already achieved ratings of 19.3 million – with that number expected to grow in the coming weeks – and smashed the show’s own record from the 2019 Christmas special, which reached 18.5 million viewers within the first 28 days.

The sitcom, which follows the chaotic yet heartwarming lives of the two families belonging to Gavin and Stacey Shipman (Joanna Page and Mathew Horne), saw 12.3 million viewers tune in on Christmas Day alone, beating the 2019 special and making it the biggest Christmas Day overnight ratings since 2008.

Since the show aired, it has added more than six million to that total thanks to people watching the show on iPlayer, and that number is expected to grow to more than 20 million when the 28-day figures are published.

The show’s creators and co-stars Corden and Jones have said they are “overwhelmed” by the response to the finale.

“Gavin & Stacey really does belong to the audience and we are beyond thrilled that so many people enjoyed watching it this Christmas,” they said. “A huge thank you to [chief content officer] Charlotte Moore and the BBC for backing us these past 17 years.”

During the finale, viewers were shocked to see Smithy preparing for a wedding with Sonia (Laura Aikman) instead of Nessa in a surprise twist. The wedding took place in Essex, where Gavin and Stacey are from, but of course, the invitation was extended to Stacey’s family who live in in Barry Island, Wales.

open image in gallery James Corden, Matthew Horne, Joanna Page and Ruth Jones in ‘Gavin & Stacey’ ( BBC/Baby Cow Productions/Neil Bennett )

Smithy and Sonia’s wedding came to an abrupt stop, however, when Mathew Horne’s Gavin stood up to say he thought his friend was making a mistake, and after the rest of the audience concurred, Smithy decided to leave Sonia at the altar.

An angry Sonia then told Smithy, “You ain’t gonna find better than me,” to which Smith replied: “I already did, 17 years ago in Leicester Square,” pointing to the first time he met Nessa in episode one.

open image in gallery Gavin and Stacey cast ( BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson )

Smithy then rushed to Nessa to declare his love to her and propose on one knee. “We’re messy and not perfect,” he told her, “but I love you Nessa and I always have. Well, not always, but most of the time... I love you, will you marry me?”

She said yes – and the couple had an intimate wedding in which Nessa, in classic Nessa fashion, opted to wear black.

Viewers praised the episode as a huge success, with one person concluding on X/Twitter: “It wasn’t Gavin & Stacey, it was Smithy & Nessa all along.”