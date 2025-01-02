Gavin & Stacey fans shocked at Pam actor Alison Steadman’s real voice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gavin & Stacey fans have been left shocked after hearing the real voice behind one of the show’s most-loved characters.

The hit BBC sitcom originally aired between 2007 and 2010, and returned in 2019 with a one-off festive special that ended on a cliffhanger when Ruth Jones’s character Nessa proposed to James Corden’s Smithy.

The show’s finale, which aired last month, became the most-watched programme on British television on Christmas Day with 12.5 million views, as viewers tuned into to see Smithy’s response. Corden admitted he’d wanted to “trick everyone” with the bait and switch storyline, which left fans on tenterhooks.

After the episode, viewers were treated to the documentary A Fond Farewell on Wednesday (1 January), which unpacked the show’s legacy with special appearances from its cast.

One of its stars, Alison Steadman, plays Essex-born Pam Shipman on the programme. The character is known for her distinctive accent, so viewers were left disoriented after Steadman spoke in her natural voice. Born in Liverpool, the star has barely any traces left of her hometown’s accent, instead speaking in an RP (received pronunciation) accent.

“I keep forgetting that Alison does not actually talk like Pam,” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

Another added: “It always s***s me up when the Gavin & Stacey cast have posher accents than in the show. I fully forget they’re real people.”

Although the show’s send-off was dubbed “perfect” by fans, viewers were quick to spot a continuity mistake during Mick Shipman’s touching speech to Smithy on his stag night.

Steadman plays Pam Shipman on the programme ( BBC/ A Fond Farewell )

The tear-jerking scene showed an emotional Mick describing Smithy as a second son, after he and his wife Pam struggled to conceive another child after having Gavin.

However, one fan pointed out on TikTok that, during the scene, Mick’s pint appeared to go from full to half-full and back to full again.

They captioned the post: “Who else noticed Mick’s pint?”

“I spotted it right away,” said one viewer, as another joked: “Mick showing he can still drink the younger blokes under the table.” A continuity error is a discrepancy in a scene or storyline that breaks the believability of the storyline. They can be subtle, like a character’s clothing being changed, or something disappearing from a table.