Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The best TV show you’re currently not watching, which has been branded “the new Lost”, has just been renewed.

If you’ve been holding off watching From, the sci-fi horror drama from John Griffin, now is the time to jump on board: it’s been announced that the show will return for a fourth season.

From has generated a cult fanbase, nicknamed the “FROMily”, since it debuted in the US in 2022 thanks to its high-concept plot that has shades of Twin Peaks, Lost and The Walking Dead.

The show, which airs in the US on MGM+, follows residents trapped in a small town who keep ending up back there whenever they try to leave.

Adding the horror element to the series is the fact that, after dark, these residents must lock themselves inside to protect themselves from creatures disguised as humans that emerge from the surrounding woodland.

The series sees the characters, led by the town’s sheriff Boyd (Harold Perrineau), trying to find a way to survive the increasingly deadly and complex situations they find themselves in.

Considering the high concept, some viewers felt weary committing to the show, concerned it might be cancelled before it reaches a conclusion. But fortunately, From is not on Netflix – and that worry should be dissipated now the show will reach four seasons.

In fact, thanks to feverish word-of-mouth, the series has become MGM+’s biggest hits, indicating that the show is going nowhere anytime soon.

open image in gallery ‘From’ and ‘Lost’ star Harold Perrineau ( MG )

Starring alongside Perrineau in the show are Oscar-nominated star Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Scott McCord and Elizabeth Saunders, who plays the scene-stealing character Donna.

The series is directed by Jack Bender, who directed key episodes of both Lost and Game of Thrones, and produced by Jeff Pinkner.

Acclaim has been heaped upon the show for its first three seasons, with each receiving a score of 96 per cent, 92 per cent and 100 per cent, respectively, on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

While fans are celebrating the season four renewal, there is a long time to wait until it airs. New episodes will be filmed in Nova Scotia, Canada in 2025, with a release set for 2026, which gives newcomers ample time to catch up.

From is available to stream in the UK on NOW.