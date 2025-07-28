Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV filmed several last-minute scenes for the next episode of Emmerdale to incorporate the Lionesses' dramatic win in the Women’s Euros final.

The soap aired after the England team triumphed over Spain in a tense penalty shootout in Switzerland, with Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive spotkick.

The opening of Monday’s episode (28 July) of Emmerdale saw the characters Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) and Mary Goskirk (Louis Jameson) talking about England’s victory, while surrounded by football decorations in the Woolpack pub.

In the scene, Bob finds a hungover Mary taking down the decorations in the pub as they reminisice about the match and predict that England will keep on winning tournaments in the future.

The moment was reportedly a last-minute addition to the episode to reflect the result of the match and the jubilant feeling following the game.

Talking about the decision, Emmerdale’s producer Laura Shaw said: “With the nation getting behind the Lionesses, we knew the fictional characters in Emmerdale would’ve been doing just the same, so it felt right and proper that we should reflect this result on the show.”

open image in gallery Emmerdale characters Bob and Mary celebrates the Lionesses Euro 2025 victory ( ITV )

England are set to kick off their celebrations back in the UK with a reception at Downing Street after their dramatic penalty shootout win in the Euro 2025 final.

The reception on Monday is due to be hosted by deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock, as the prime minister said the team had “once again captured the hearts of the nation”.

England defended their European title after beating Spain 3-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Players, coaches and Football Association representatives are to attend the Downing Street reception, Number 10 said.

The Lionesses are then set for a homecoming open-top bus parade celebration in central London on Tuesday, followed by a ceremony outside Buckingham Palace.

open image in gallery England lift the Euro 2025 trophy ( Getty Images )

Confirming the Downing Street reception, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation.

“Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country.

“It stands as a testament to the determination, resilience and unity that define this outstanding team.

“I’m delighted that the squad will be welcomed into Downing Street as the whole country marks this historic win and the lasting impact they are creating for the future of the game.”

Rayner said it will be “a privilege to celebrate” with the team, with Peacock adding that the Government is “committed to playing our part to ensure this success translates into lasting change.”