Celebrities react as England’s Lionesses win Euro 2025: ‘Girl power’

England’s Lionesses have been showered with praise from the celebrity world after once again scaling the mountain and winning the Women’s Euros.

Sarina Wiegman’s team went the distance against Spain, eventually triumphing in a penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 with Spain after extra time.

Chloe Kelly scored the decisive penalty for the Lionesses in Basel’s St Jakob-Park, sending the nation and many famous faces into delirium.

Leading the celebrations was prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, who congratulated the team on social media, writing: “You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”

England will be treated to a reception on Monday, due to be hosted by deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock, as the Starmer said the team had “once again captured the hearts of the nation”.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales, who was part of the trophy presentation ceremony, shared a picture of himself with his daughter, Princess Charlotte, looking on as the Lionesses celebrated their victory.

The King also congratulated England on retaining their Women’s European Championship crown, saying it is a source of “great pride” for the country.

Elsewhere, broadcaster Piers Morgan, a lifelong Arsenal fan, congratulated Kelly, who signed for the north London team earlier this year. “BOOOM! Well done @Lionesses – and great to see an Arsenal star score the winning penalty. Congrats @chloekelly,” wrote Morgan on X/Twitter.

TV host Rylan Clark said: “YESSSSSSS @Lionesses GO ON GIRLLLSSSS” while Amanda Holden and Alan Carr shared a video of their lively celebrations after watching the final together in Greece, where they are filming a new season of Amanda & Alan’s Greek Job.

Spice Girls legend Mel B wrote on Instagram: “Yes yes yesssss!!! Girl power!!!!!!!!’” Loose Women star Stacey Solomon also posted a video of herself and her family watching the game from her home, writing in the caption: “Smashed it gals.”

Despite being from Canada, Shania Twain also got in on the action. The 59-year-old singer shared a picture of herself with the Lionesses captain Leah Williamson, adding: “SO happy for the Lionesses. Let’s f***ing go girls!!

Other stars sending their congratulations to the team included David Beckham, Jack Grealish, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jessie Ware, Peter Andre and Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Speaking after the match to the BBC, Wiegman said: “I can’t believe it. The word ‘team’ really described who we are – a team. We said we can win by any means and that’s what we have shown again today. I am so proud of the team and the staff. It is incredible.

“I just can’t believe it, but I have a medal around my neck and we have a trophy. It has been the most chaotic tournament on the pitch – all the challenges we had on the pitch against our opponents. From the first game it was chaos. Losing your first game and becoming European champions is incredible. Football is chaos.”