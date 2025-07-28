Celebrations in store as Lionesses successfully defend European crown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Lionesses will celebrate their historic Euros victory with an open-top bus parade in central London and a trip to Downing Street, but there are no plans for a bank holiday.

England fans erupted with joy across the country as the team defended their Euros title in a penalty shootout win over Spain in the final in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick following two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, sending supporters in fan zones into raptures.

The King said the team had the royal family’s “warmest appreciation and admiration” following their victory, adding: “The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can.”

The Downing Street reception on Monday is due to be hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

The team will then attend a homecoming celebration event on Tuesday, with a ceremony expected to take place outside Buckingham Palace.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hailed the team’s triumph, saying: “The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation.

“Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country.

“It stands as a testament to the determination, resilience and unity that define this outstanding team.”

There will be an open-top bus parade along the Mall before the ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial, the FA said.

Fans can attend for free and it will be broadcast live on BBC, ITV, and Sky.

However, it is understood Downing Street has no plans for a bank holiday to mark the Lionesses’ triumph.

Supporters stood on tables, waved flags, threw drinks in the air and excitedly hugged each other as England claimed victory, while the Prince of Wales and Sir Keir watched on from the stands in Basel.

Alessia Russo gave the Lionesses hope of retaining their Euros title with her second-half equaliser after Mariona Caldentey netted the opener for Spain in the 25th minute.

In a statement posted on X after the game, Charles said: “This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025.

“For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant ‘football’s coming home’.

“As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true.

“For this, you have my whole family’s warmest appreciation and admiration.”

The King added: “More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

“Well done, Lionesses.”

A picture of the Prince of Wales with his arm around his daughter Princess Charlotte was posted to X following the presentation of the trophy to the Lionesses, with the caption “champions of Europe”.

The pair congratulated the team in a short statement, saying: “What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment England.”

The statement was the first message Charlotte has personally signed on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s X account.

Tower Bridge was lit up in red and white following the Lionesses’ victory, the City Bridge Foundation said.

Sir Keir was the first to congratulate England on their win – posting on X: “Champions! Congratulations Lionesses – what a team. What a game. What drama.

“You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”

William was spotted in the stands applauding and celebrating with those around him – including Princess Charlotte.

As the presentation ceremony took place, the Prince of Wales was among those to congratulate star striker Michelle Agyemang on being named young player of the tournament.

William exchanged words with Agyemang, appearing to say “well played, fantastic, well done”.

Agyemang, 19, who had one England cap before the tournament, scored crucial equalisers in the Lionesses’ quarter-final and semi-final comebacks.

There was non-stop applause in her home town of South Ockendon as fans saw the Arsenal forward step through a guard of honour to pick up her award.

Supporters at her old club Brandon Groves AFC danced a conga line to the sounds of Vindaloo after England’s victory.

The club’s vice-chairwoman, Paula Howes, said Agyemang will help give youngsters the “motivation and drive” to progress from grassroots football to the top of the game.

She said: “I think she (Agyemang) has got that determination and that drive on the pitch, and the girls can connect with that.

“It is also knowing that she is a local girl as well, I think that helps give them the motivation and drive, to know that you can start at grassroots football and progress up to the higher level, if you work at it.”

The National Autistic Society congratulated their ambassador Lucy Bronze on the Lionesses victory, adding: “We hope she has inspired the next generation of autistic girls to follow their dreams.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy also gave her reaction to the win, saying: “What an absolutely extraordinary achievement by our Lionesses – once again they have made history and united the country with pride and joy.”

England’s path to the final was marked by late drama.

They sealed their spot with a last-gasp extra-time win over Italy, following a penalty shootout victory against Sweden in the quarter-finals after nearly crashing out in extra time.