Eamonn Holmes set to launch new venture after sudden axing of live show

Eamonn Holmes has launched a new venture after a rocky year for the presenter.

The 65-year-old has been dealing with a series of setbacks including health issues, an ongoing divorce from his wife Ruth Langsford, a shakeup in presenting schedules at GB News, and the cancellation of his live show.

In December last year, Holmes announced he would be touring with his co-presenter Paul Coyte for Things We Like! with Eamonn and Paul. Their first show was due to take place on 11 March but it was reportedly cancelled due to last-minute disagreements around logistics and not poor ticket sales according to The Sun.

But the duo have dusted themselves off and are set to launch their new project instead, a podcast where they interview high-profile guests. A story on an Instagram page reportedly set up for the podcast (called Things We Like too) reveals that filming is taking place, with I’m A Celebrity star Barry McGuigan to feature as one of its first guest interviewees.

"There was a disagreement with the venue about last-minute logistics, which meant it was impossible for it to run,” a source told The Sun.

"Eamonn pulled the plug on that particular show, but he knows there will be plenty of other opportunities in the future. Eamonn is just cracking on with his new project and throwing himself into it. Over the past couple of months, Eamonn has been recording episodes with some massive stars for a brand new podcast.

open image in gallery Holmes has had a difficult year with a series of health and personal issues ( Getty Images for The Irish Post )

"It's really conversational - heartfelt, emotional conversations with a different names with someone for everyone. Eamonn's used to always having more than one job on the go, but it's usually been with Ruth. This is going to be a the perfect way to turn a page on a new chapter."

The podcast is due to be released later in the spring, with Holmes continuing to present on GB News from Monday to Wednesday.

open image in gallery ( Instagram/ThinksWeLikeWith )

In a social media post teasing the venture, Holmes wrote: “Working with my mates @Coytey67 and Deano on our soon to be released podcast/ videocast Things we Like today. Hoping you like the same things. Will keep you posted re launch date.”

Holmes has undergone spinal surgery, a double hip replacement, and struggles walking and using a mobility scooter. In another Instagram post last month he criticised “social media haters” as he shared a vulnerable message about his experience: “Even when the Sun shines there’s pain. Sometimes I feel I’ll never beat this disc immobility but I’m determined to have a life ….. so pray for me.”