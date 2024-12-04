Dr Kelly Powers, Fox News commentator dies, aged 45

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dr Kelly Powers, best known for her appearances as a commentator on Fox News has died, aged 45.

Powers, who worked as a physician and surgeon, reportedly died on Sunday (1 December), after a long battle with brain cancer, having been diagnosed with the disease in 2020, reports Deadline.

An obituary in her honour reads: “She was a brave and beautiful soul who could make friends anywhere she went. Kelly had a love for people and she was dedicated to helping others.”

It adds: “She held many hobbies including gardening, surfing, ballet, biking, running, horseback riding, travel, and several more activities. Kelly was an accomplished doctor and surgeon who held several spotlights on TV and in magazines. Most important to her was her family.”

Powers studied at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine and completed her residency and Georgetown and the Boston University School of Medicine.

During her time as a commentator she appeared on various Fox News shows including Red Eye and Fox & Friends, as well as The Willis Report on Fox Business.

Powers is survived by her husband, Steven Doll, her son Bennett, her parents, and her in-laws, Daniel and Laraine Doll.

open image in gallery Dr Kelly Powers ( drkellypowers/Instagram )

Tributes to Powers were led by conservative pundit Meghan McCain, who wrote on X/Twitter: “Sending so much love, light and prayers to Dr Powers family and loved ones. Glioblastoma is pure, unadulterated evil that no person or family should go through. My family is here if you need anything.”

McCain’s mother, Cindy, wrote: I’m so sorry to hear of the death of @DrKellyPowers of glioblastoma. We must find a cure!!!” Cindy’s husband, the former Republican presidential candidate John McCain died in 2018, of Glioblastoma.

Fox host, Britt McHenry said: “Kelly Powers was a wonderful, strong and kind woman. We would text each other about our brain cancer struggles and she was someone I admired deeply. In tears and devastated about this. She loved her family. I am sending them all the love and prayers right now.”

Glioblastoma is the most common and fatal type of brain cancer, with most patients surviving fewer than 14 months after diagnosis.

Tumour recurrence is common, and existing treatments have limited success.