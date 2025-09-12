Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has revealed he brought the period drama to an end after 15 years in order to avoid setting the story during World War II.

The 76-year-old writer said he “didn’t really want to get into the Nazis and Germany” and instead “wanted to leave at a time when that had not yet become apparent as a threat.”

“The actors and everyone else had come to the end of this job, and it was time to set them free,” Fellowes told Entertainment Weekly of his decision to conclude the story of the Crawley family.

Fellowes’s remarks arrive on the release of the franchise’s third film: Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which is set in the 1930s.

The conclusion will follow the 7th Earl of Grantham, Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville), as he plans to pass down his estate to his daughter, Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery).

However, news of Mary’s divorce from Matthew Goode’s Henry Talbot puts her impending stewardship in jeopardy as the family’s financial troubles could see them sell and leave the abbey for good.

The series, which ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015, concluded in 1925, with the first of the franchise’s films, Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture, taking place two years later in 1927.

Julian Fellowes at the 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' premiere in 2022 ( Getty )

Elsewhere in the interview, Fellowes said he considers 1930 as the start of the “modern age”, which he considers very different from the world Downton existed in.

In her three-star review, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is “proof that this franchise simply must end”.

She wrote: “There’s no escaping the fact that this film, once again, feels like two episodes of the TV series have been smashed together.”

Earlier this month, Fellowes declared he’d made the final film for the fans, not the critics and didn’t expect the movie to be reviewed well.

“I don’t need to read a review anymore – I could tell you what it says beforehand,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to attract new viewers any more and I was aware we were saying goodbye.”