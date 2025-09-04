Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery revealed she’s pregnant with her first child at the premiere of the franchise’s new film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

The 43-year-old actor, who’s played Lady Mary Crawley in the series since it first hit screens 15 years ago, debuted her baby bump in a blue strapless gown at the ceremony in London’s Leicester Square.

Dockery is welcoming her first child with her husband, Jasper Waller-Bridge, brother to Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who she married in September 2023.

The star married Waller-Bridge at St Nicholas' church in Chiswick in 2023, with her Downton co-stars Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol in attendance.

Dockery’s wedding came seven years after the tragic death of her fiancé, Irish publicist John Dineen, who died 15 months after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, aged 34.

Although Dockery and Dineen never married, the actor told The Guardian they were “engaged, and married at heart”, so she still considered herself a widow following her fiancé’s death.

open image in gallery Michelle Dockery and her husband Jasper Waller-Bridge at the ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ premiere in London ( Jeff Spicer/Getty Images )

Dockery found love again after meeting Waller-Bridge through a mutual friend in 2019 and became involved with the film producer, having spent time with him at the Rome Film Festival.

Downton Abbey stars gathered at the event on Wednesday (3 September) to celebrate the release of the franchise’s farewell film, which is set in the 1930s.

The conclusion will follow the 7th Earl of Grantham, Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville) as he plans to pass down his estate to his daughter, Lady Mary (Dockery).

However, news of Mary’s divorce from Matthew Goode’s Henry Talbot puts her impending stewardship in jeopardy as the family’s financial troubles could see them sell and leave the abbey for good.

open image in gallery Dockery has played Mary Crawley in ‘Downton’ since it first landed on screens 15 years ago ( Jeff Spicer/Getty Images )

In her three star review, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is “proof that this franchise simply must end”.

She wrote: “There’s no escaping the fact that this film, once again, feels like two episodes of the TV series have been smashed together.”

Earlier this week, Downton creatorJulian Fellowes said he made the final film for the fans and didn’t expect critics to write about it kindly.

“I don’t need to read a review anymore – I could tell you what it says beforehand,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to attract new viewers any more and I was aware we were saying goodbye.”